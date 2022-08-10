AIkido Pharma Receives Offer From Shalom Auerbach - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) confirmed that it has received an unsolicited offer from Shalom Auerbach to acquire all of the company's outstanding common stock for $8.00 per share in cash. The company said its Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action. The company noted that there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

AIkido Pharma a biotechnology company with a portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The company is currently in the process of developing a therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with educational institutions. The company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

