AIGH Capital Dumps 1.1 Million MaxLinear (MXL) Shares

Key Points

Exited 1,107,504 shares; estimated trade size $17.81 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value declined by $17.81 million, reflecting both the sale and market price movement

Post-trade stake: zero shares, zero value

On February 2, 2026, AIGH Capital Management LLC fully exited its stake in MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), selling 1,107,504 shares in a transaction estimated at $17.81 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 2, 2026, AIGH Capital Management LLC reported selling all 1,107,504 shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $17.81 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s reported quarter-end position value in MaxLinear fell to zero, with the change reflecting both the trade and any price movement during the quarter.

What else to know

AIGH Capital Management LLC fully sold out of MaxLinear.

Following the sale, MaxLinear no longer represents any portion of the fund’s 13F assets

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: SNDK: $66.47 million (16% of AUM) Zoom Communications Call contracts representing 700,000 shares: $60.4 million (15% of AUM) NASDAQ: CSTL: $24.30 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: PSNL: $23.08 million (5.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: LASR: $22.51 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 1, 2026, MaxLinear shares were priced at $17.35, down 0.7% for the year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 15.0 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/1/26) $17.35 Market Capitalization $1.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $467.64 million Net Income (TTM) ($136.68 million)

Company/Etf snapshot

Offers radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal system-on-chip solutions for broadband, wireless infrastructure, and industrial applications.

Generates revenue by designing and selling integrated circuits and platform solutions that enable high-speed communications and power management for electronic devices.

Serves electronics distributors, module makers, OEMs, and ODMs in the connected home, telecom infrastructure, and industrial markets globally.

MaxLinear, Inc. is a technology company specializing in advanced semiconductor solutions that integrate RF, analog, and digital functions for communications and networking applications. The company leverages its expertise in mixed-signal and system-on-chip design to address demanding requirements in broadband, wireless, and data center markets. Its competitive edge is driven by highly integrated products that enable efficient, high-performance connectivity for a diverse customer base worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Everyday investors could take AIGH Capital’s sale of MaxLinear shares as a sign the firm isn’t satisfied with the underlying business. The firm closed out over a dozen positions during the fourth quarter of 2025, and MaxLinear was largest it let go of.

Everyday investors could also look at AIGH’s sale of MaxLinear as a repositioning of the portfolio towards the biopharmaceutical industry. During the fourth quarter, AIGH Capital added several relatively large positions in companies that develop new drugs.

MaxLinear stock has risen just 1.2% since the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite the paltry stock price appreciation, the fourth-quarter results the company released on Jan. 29, 2026, probably made AIGH Capital wish it were still holding the stock. Net revenue soared by 48% year over year and by 8% since the third quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings that rose to $0.19 per share from a loss of $0.09 in the previous year period.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.