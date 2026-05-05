Markets
AIG

AIG To Sell Remaining Stake In Corebridge For About $710 Mln

May 05, 2026 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insurance giant American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday announced an agreement to sell its remaining stake in Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG).

The company will sell approximately 25 million shares of Corebridge common stock, generating net proceeds of about $710 million. The transaction is expected to close on May 7, subject to customary conditions.

AIG said the divestment completes a five-year separation process and reflects its strategy to become a more focused global property and casualty insurance company.

Peter Zaffino, Chairman & CEO, AIG, said, "Today's sale of our remaining stake in Corebridge marks the culmination of a five-year separation and a significant milestone in the successful execution of our strategy to exit the life and retirement business. We have transformed AIG into a more focused, leading, global property & casualty insurance company. This final step reflects years of disciplined planning, commitment, execution, and perseverance. Since Corebridge's IPO in 2022, we have worked to ensure the company had the capabilities to operate effectively as a stand-alone organization and is well positioned for long-term success. I would like to thank our colleagues at both AIG and Corebridge for their outstanding work executing the separation and positioning both companies for continued momentum."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.