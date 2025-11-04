AIG Prices $1 Bln Corebridge Stock Offering At $31.10/shr

(RTTNews) - Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) announced that the secondary offering of its common stock by American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has been priced at $31.10 per share. The offering, comprising 32.6 million existing shares—out of approximately 520 million total shares outstanding—is expected to close on November 6, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $1.0 billion in gross proceeds, all of which will go to AIG as the selling stockholder.

In addition, Corebridge Financial, Inc. announced that it intends to purchase approximately $500 million of common stock from the underwriter at the same per share price to be paid by the underwriter to AIG, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

Corebridge Financial intends to fund the purchase with cash on hand. The closing of such purchase from the underwriter is subject to the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the purchase from the underwriter.

