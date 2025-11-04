Markets
CRBG

AIG Prices $1 Bln Corebridge Stock Offering At $31.10/shr

November 04, 2025 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) announced that the secondary offering of its common stock by American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has been priced at $31.10 per share. The offering, comprising 32.6 million existing shares—out of approximately 520 million total shares outstanding—is expected to close on November 6, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $1.0 billion in gross proceeds, all of which will go to AIG as the selling stockholder.

In addition, Corebridge Financial, Inc. announced that it intends to purchase approximately $500 million of common stock from the underwriter at the same per share price to be paid by the underwriter to AIG, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

Corebridge Financial intends to fund the purchase with cash on hand. The closing of such purchase from the underwriter is subject to the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the purchase from the underwriter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRBG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.