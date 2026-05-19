AIG To Acquire Everest Colombia

(RTTNews) - American International Group (AIG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Everest Compaa de Seguros Generales Colombia S.A. or Everest Colombia, Everest Group Ltd.'s (EG) insurance subsidiary in Colombia. The subsidiaries of AIG will acquire 100 percent of the equity of Everest Colombia, including its licensed operations, employees and ongoing insurance business. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.

"This agreement reflects our continued progress in executing our strategy and positioning Everest for sustained, long-term performance," said Jim Williamson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everest.

At last close, Everest Group shares were trading at $355.82, up 1.18%.

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