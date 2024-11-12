Aida Engineering Reports Strong Q2 Performance

Aida Engineering,Ltd. (JP:6118) has released an update.

Aida Engineering, Ltd. reported a robust performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 8.5% compared to the previous year. The company also saw a significant rise in operating income by 101.8% and net income attributable to its owners jumped by 104.3%. Investors may find these results encouraging as the company adjusts its forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

