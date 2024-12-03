AI Transportation Ends Merger, Seeks New Opportunities

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp announced the termination of its business combination agreement with American Metals LLC due to slow performance and uncertainties in completing the merger. This decision concludes the planned merger between the two companies. AITR, a special purpose acquisition company, intends to explore alternative opportunities in the transportation sector, including areas like logistics, smart parking, and AI technologies.

