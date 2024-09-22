AI Training Could Improve Your Client Adoption

RNMKRS, a company based in Larchmont, New York, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance sales training. By creating an AI persona called Alex, the system simulates customer interactions and provides feedback to sales representatives, helping them improve their communication and selling skills.







Since its inception, RNMKRS has trained around 30,000 sales professionals from over 100 companies. Co-founded by Stefanie Boyer, a marketing professor at Bryant University, the platform is grounded in her extensive research on learning science and sales performance.

The AI-driven system has role-played over 500,000 conversations, refining its ability to give consistent, data-backed feedback. Boyer believes AI has the potential to transform human-to-human communication by offering non-judgmental, constructive criticism.

Finsum: Advisors really need to utilize the full capabilities of artificial intelligence to grow and expand their business, and sales training could be a very valuable addition.

