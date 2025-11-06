AI Supercharger: Why Is NVDA-ORCL-DOE Deal a Bull Signal for Tech ETFs?

The U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) recently forged a landmark public-private partnership with tech giants Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL) to build the nation's largest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers, the Solstice system. This collaboration highlights a new model for technology deployment, where government and corporates co-invest to accelerate research in critical areas like energy and security.

This partnership epitomizes the ongoing AI boom that is steadily propelling growth for prominent tech stocks, including NVDA and ORL. Nvidia’s dominance in AI hardware with its Blackwell GPU architecture and Oracle’s prowess in cloud infrastructure highlight how these companies are strategically positioned to capitalize on surging demand for AI capabilities.

Consequently, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with heavy weightage in technology companies, especially Nvidia and Oracle, are also poised to benefit from this expanding AI-driven technology wave.

Looking ahead, as these tech companies are projected to thrive on the back of the AI boom, the growth prospects of tech ETFs like these remain bright, making them an attractive play for investors seeking exposure to next-generation innovations.

How Are NVDA & ORCL Navigating the AI Boom?

A latest survey from McKinsey, reported on Nov. 5, 2025, indicated that although 88% of organizations from the respondents regularly use AI in at least one business function, compared with 78% a year ago, at the enterprise level, the majority are still in the experimenting or piloting stages. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that the explosive growth we are currently witnessing in AI is only the tip of the iceberg.

To this end, Goldman Sachs projects that widespread AI adoption could add $20 trillion to the U.S. economy (as per a Business Insider report cited in Yahoo Finance), and unlocking these gains requires massive computing power. This is where technology companies like Nvidia and Oracle come into play.

While Nvidia leverages its market-dominant GPU technology (like the Blackwell platform used in the DOE project) to become the indispensable engine of global AI, Oracle is the provider of OCI, its rapidly expanding cloud infrastructure.

To capitalize on the exponentially growing AI demand, both these companies have been making massive, multi-year investment commitments. For instance, Oracle has a $300 billion, five-year AI infrastructure partnership with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, which was the primary catalyst driving its remaining performance obligations (RPO) to skyrocket nearly 360% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended in September 2025).

On the other hand, NVIDIA announced its intention to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build infrastructure and new data centers with a capacity of at least 10 gigawatts of power.

Thus, the recent DOE partnership is merely the latest example of Nvidia and Oracle’s massive, ongoing investment in AI infrastructure and thereby building the world's most powerful AI factories.

Setting the Stage for Tech ETF Growth

Considering the aforementioned discussion, the convergence of widespread AI adoption, substantial corporate investment, and active government involvement has set the stage for Technology ETFs, particularly those with significant holdings in Nvidia and Oracle, to potentially experience considerable growth in the coming years. The AI boom is driving real revenues and expanding profit margins for the key companies like NVDA and ORCL at the center of this technological shift.

This direct corporate growth, driven by AI, flows directly into the ETFs that hold their stocks. Thus, for investors, this may be an opportune moment to consider enhancing their holdings in the following Technology ETFs to gain exposure to this long-term trend.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

This fund, with net assets worth $119 billion, offers exposure to 314 companies in the following three general areas — technology software and services, technology hardware and equipment, and semiconductor and semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Of these, NVDA holds the first spot with 17.15% weightage in the fund, while Oracle holds the fifth spot with 2.34% weightage in the fund.

VGT has surged 25.5% year to date. The fund charges 9 basis points (bps) as fees and holds a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

This fund, with net assets worth $17.41 billion, provides exposure to 288 companies from the information technology sector, trading in the U.S. equity market. Of these, NVDA holds the first spot with 17.61% weightage in the fund, while Oracle holds the sixth spot with 2.02% weightage.

FTEC has soared 25.8% year to date. The fund charges 8 bps as fees and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

This fund, with assets under management worth $95.1 billion, provides exposure to 69 companies from technology hardware, storage and peripherals; software; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; IT services; and electronic equipment, instruments and components industries. Of these, NVDA holds the first spot with 15.18% weightage in the fund, while Oracle holds the seventh spot with 3.11% weightage.

XLK has soared 27.5% year to date. The fund charges 8 bps as fees and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK)

This fund, with net assets worth $308.3 million, provides exposure to 86 large cap companies driving transmission, manipulation, storage, and use of data. Of these, NVDA holds the second spot with 9.25% weightage in the fund, while Oracle holds the third spot with 8.67% weightage.

TRFK has surged 40.7% year to date. The fund charges 49 bps as fees and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1.



