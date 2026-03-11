AI Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio for Healthy Returns

An updated edition of the Jan. 19, 2026, article.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables machines to process vast amounts of data, recognize patterns and make autonomous decisions. AI is revolutionizing industries such as robotics, healthcare, finance, cybersecurity and e-commerce with its ability to mimic human intelligence through machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing. AI is gaining proliferation thanks to multimodal learning and growing context awareness. From conversational chatbots and medical diagnostics to fraud prevention and autonomous systems, AI has become a core enabler of organizational agility, while also driving meaningful gains in productivity and operational efficiency.



Per Gartner, global AI spending is expected to hit $2.5 trillion in 2026, indicating 44% growth over 2025. U.S. tech giants, including Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META, have been at the forefront of bringing remarkable advances to AI technology, well supported by powerful AI chips from NVIDIA NVDA and Micron Technology MU. The deals between OpenAI and AMD, as well as OpenAI and NVIDIA, reflect growing demand for AI chips. Alphabet’s Tensor Processing Units are also gaining traction. Semiconductor equipment and testing solution providers like Kla KLAC and Teradyne TER are also benefiting from strong AI and high-performance computing demand.



AI models continue to evolve thanks to strong spending on developing large language models (LLMs). Microsoft-backed OpenAI introduced GPT-5 chat, which represents a major improvement in natural language understanding and generation capabilities. Expanding its generative AI footprint, Alphabet introduced Nano Banana Pro, which is built on Gemini 3 Pro. Alphabet is infusing AI into its search business in order to attract more users, while Meta Platforms’ focus on integrating AI into its platforms is driving user engagement. Both initiatives are driving ad revenue growth.



3 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

Micron Technology is benefiting from surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery. DRAM revenues accounted for more than 79% of Micron’s total sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The pricing benefits are likely to be driven by rising AI server demand, causing a scarcity in the availability of cutting-edge DRAM supplies. This will support Micron’s margin expansion and profitability. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is capitalizing on the AI boom with its HBM3E solutions, which are increasingly being adopted by major hyperscalers and enterprise customers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron is poised to be the key beneficiary of surging AI-related infrastructure spending, as companies continue to build out GPU clusters and AI data centers that require advanced memory solutions. AI PCs are an important part of Micron’s growth plan. An expanding partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, is enabling Micron to capture a larger share of the AI infrastructure market. Deepening relationship with major cloud and enterprise customers ensures stable revenue streams and reduces the risk of pricing volatility.



Teradyne is benefiting from strong AI-related demand, which is driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices. This Zacks Rank #1 company is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test business.



The semiconductor test segment, particularly the System-on-Chip (SoC) and memory test divisions, has shown impressive year-over-year growth. In 2025, SoC test revenues grew 23% year over year, driven by networking and VIP compute. Compute has emerged as the largest component of Teradyne’s revenues, increasing 90% year over year in 2025, a shift from its previous reliance on mobile applications. This transition reflects the company's strategic pivot to capitalize on AI-driven demand in high-performance computing.



Teradyne expects robust growth in the semiconductor test market, particularly in the compute segment, which is projected to expand significantly due to the rapid build-out of AI data centers and the growth of edge AI. The company anticipates that the compute segment will drive a substantial portion of its revenue in 2026, with AI applications accounting for up to 70% of its revenue in the first quarter of 2026.



NVIDIA has been a key beneficiary of the AI boom, which has driven strong demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) and computing solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s data center business is benefiting from higher shipments of the Blackwell GPU computing platforms that are used for the training and inference of large language models, recommendation engines and generative AI applications. The demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPU computing platforms has been a key catalyst as cloud providers and enterprises scale their AI infrastructure.



NVIDIA’s leadership in AI chip development positions it well for sustained revenue growth in the data center segment. NVIDIA’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 remains upbeat. The company expects first-quarter revenues to increase 77% year over year to $78 billion, reflecting continued momentum in AI-driven demand.

