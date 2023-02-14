AI Stocks & ETFs Surge Amid ChatGPT Frenzy

Artificial Intelligence stocks have been surging on the back of the hype surrounding ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot that reached 100 million users in just two months.

Microsoft MSFT is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years since he took over.

Alphabet GOOGL, which currently controls 93% of the search market, scrambled to roll out its AI chatbot BARD. However, its stock plunged as the chatbot showed an inaccurate response to a search query.

AI war among tech giants is heating up as generative technologies capture investors’ attention.

Mentions of AI, machine learning and related terms surged in the recent earnings calls of the biggest software and semiconductor companies, per Bloomberg analysis.

There are not many publicly traded, pure-play AI stocks. BigBear.ai BBAI, SoundHound AI SOUN and C3.ai AI have surged more than 500%, 200% and 100% respectively year-to-date as investors are piling into these small-cap stocks.

ETFs offer a safer way to invest in companies contributing to the development and deployment of AI technologies. NVIDIA NVDA, Tesla TSLA and Alibaba BABA are among the top holdings in these ETFs along with many lesser known companies.

To learn more about the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and other AI focused ETFs, please watch the short video above.





Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.