The AI Stock Nobody Is Watching That Could 3X Your Money by the End of 2026

Key Points

In one year, Rezolve AI grew its customer base by 19x and its revenue by 23x, suggesting that a 3x stock return in the near term is within reach.

The company continued its hot streak by generating more revenue in Q1 than it did in all of 2025.

Rezolve AI is growing rapidly in the scorching-hot agentic AI industry, which is projected to grow at a 46.2% compound annual rate through 2030.

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Many investors are watching AI stocks, but not all of them have noticed Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV), a firm that specializes in agentic AI. It's a small company with less than a $1 billion market cap, but its star-studded customer roster and substantial growth point to the possibility that the stock could triple investors' money by the end of the year.

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Its revenue more than tripled last year

It's no easy task to find a growth stock that can triple your money in a single year. Investors seeking such opportunities should start by filtering for companies that are exhibiting substantial revenue growth. Rezolve AI fits that bill.

The agentic AI platform operator generated $46.8 million in revenue last year and closed out the year with $232 million in annual recurring revenue. Rezolve AI earned only $2.0 million in 2024, so its top line rose by 2,240% in 2025.

Rezolve AI continued this pattern of exceptional growth in Q1, when it brought in $60 million -- more than it made in all of 2025. Management also reiterated its guidance for more than $360 million in 2026 revenue. Those figures suggest revenue will grow by almost eightfold, which suggests that a threefold stock price gain is feasible.

It's no wonder Rezolve AI has received many buy ratings from analysts, or that its average 12-month share price target is $10.75 -- more than quadruple its current level in the neighborhood of $2.50. Cantor Fitzgerald believes the stock can more than triple, while Maxim Group set a Wall Street-high $15 price target, suggesting a sixfold increase.

Rezolve AI's customer base continues to grow

Rezolve AI closed Q1 with more than 950 enterprise customers, a big step up from the 50 it had at the end of Q1 2025. Companies that can grow their customer bases by 19x in a single year could be well positioned to deliver threefold returns for their shareholders, especially in high-growth fields.

Its aims for its agentic AI services to revolutionize commerce and make it easier for customers to find the right products. Big retailers, professional sports teams, and luxury companies are already using Rezolve's platform for their AI agents.

The agentic AI market is scorching hot, especially on the enterprise side. Grand View Research projects a 46.2% compound annual growth rate for this industry through 2030, and Rezolve AI's revenue scalability suggests it is rapidly gaining market share in this hot sector.

All of this growth is also sustainable based on how Rezolve AI closed 2025. December was its first profitable month, and it was also a record month for sales. Rezolve AI has since crushed that revenue record and touted a 66% generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) gross profit margin in Q1.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.