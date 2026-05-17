This AI Stock Keeps Winning Contracts Its Competitors Can't Even Bid On

Key Points

Parsons offers a quieter artificial intelligence (AI) play, using classified federal contracts and security clearances to build a moat few competitors can access.

While quarterly results can swing with large contract timing, Parsons’ long-term edge lies in trusted government relationships and mission-critical AI systems.

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Most artificial intelligence (AI) investment stories revolve around chips, cloud capacity, and model training. It's starting to get a bit repetitive as you look for your next investment.

There is a better, more discreet version of the same story in the federal sector, and it produces a very different kind of moat, one built not on technology alone but on security clearances, decades of defense relationships, and access to facilities that other vendors are simply not allowed to enter. Parsons (NYSE: PSN) sits squarely in that space.

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Parsons describes itself as a disruptive technology provider in national security and global infrastructure markets, and the work that drives the most interesting parts of the business is protected by security barriers that most of its publicly traded peers cannot breach.

In March 2026, Parsons announced a $47 million classified contract extension for ongoing work it had performed for more than six years for an unnamed U.S. government customer. Two months later, the company announced a position on a $136 million Air Force architect-engineer contract at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, with an 8.5-year performance period covering airfields, utilities, and cybersecurity-related design services.

These contracts are exactly the kind of awards that are very hard to replicate without years of clearances, accredited facilities, and people who already know how the customer thinks.

What Parsons' products actually do

Parsons is organized around two big buckets: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. Inside Federal Solutions, the most relevant pieces for the AI thesis are cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, and intelligence community work.

The company builds signals intelligence tools, electronic warfare countermeasures, cyber operations platforms, and mission software that runs on classified networks. These tools increasingly incorporate machine learning for signal classification, anomaly detection, and decision support, often inside environments where commercial cloud AI cannot legally run.

On the infrastructure side, Parsons does design, program management, and cybersecurity work for transportation systems, water utilities, and federal facilities. The crossover between physical infrastructure and cyber resilience is where the company has deliberately been leaning, including in missile defense architecture and space-based capabilities.

Parsons' numbers tell a nuanced story

Parsons' first-quarter 2026 report showed revenue of $1.5 billion, a 4% year-over-year decline and an 8% organic decline. The headline number looks soft, but the more useful data point is what happens after excluding a single large fixed-price confidential contract that has been winding down.

Excluding that contract, revenue grew 8%, and Federal Solutions revenue rose 12%, with 6.6% organic growth reiterated for the year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit a Q1 record at $151 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 50 basis points.

For investors, the lesson is that classified contract concentration is both Parsons' moat and its near-term volatility. One large award rolling off can mask underlying growth, as happened this quarter.

That being said, government revenue is policy-sensitive. A change in defense priorities, a continuing resolution that delays appropriations, or a single large contract loss can materially affect the quarterly story. The company also relies on acquisitions to expand capabilities, and integration risk is real. And the valuation is no longer cheap, given how well defense and cyber names have performed.

Parsons is a solid long-term buy

Parsons is not the kind of AI stock that makes headlines on consumer launches. It is the kind that wins 10-year awards for secure government installations while the broader market debates chip cycles. If federal AI spending continues to shift toward operational mission systems and away from pure research and development, Parsons is one of a small set of contractors with both access and an engineering bench to win that work.

For investors who want exposure to the parts of AI that most competitors cannot bid on, it deserves a look and is a solid long-term buy.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.