The AI Stock That Insiders Are Loading Up On for 2026

Key Points

Salesforce, despite a dip in share prices this year, remains fundamentally strong.

In December, Salesforce saw significant insider buying.

Since December, there has only been a single insider selling shares.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce ›

Insider buying is one of the best indicators of how a stock might perform in the future.

The people running a company or who sit on its board of directors know it best. How could they not? They know things an investor couldn't, like sales figures since the last quarterly report or total intangibles you can't put on a spreadsheet, like office morale.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It was once put very succinctly by investing legend Peter Lynch: "Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise."

So, if you're worried about an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble and want to know which AI companies are the real deal versus those facing a rude awakening if/when any AI bubble pops, look at what the insiders at AI companies are doing with their money.

And there is one AI company that has seen some rather promising insider activity in recent months.

A force for sales, a Salesforce if you will

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is a fundamentally strong company, but its shares have had a rough go on the market recently. The company is down 30% year to date (as of Feb. 19.

There hasn't been much insider activity recently, only four transactions with two buys and two sells, but what is there is interesting.

First was Harris Parker, the company's co-founder. His sale of $31.6 million in shares in December 2025 may look alarming at first, but that transaction was part of a 10b5-1 plan, which means it was pre-planned and unrelated to Salesforce's performance.

The only other sale (and the only discretionary sale) was from Neelie Kroes, former VP of the European Commission and a longtime Salesforce director. She sold 3,893 shares for a total of $929,276 in January 2026. As I mentioned before, though, sales like that could be for any number of reasons.

On to the buyers, with two interesting transactions.

The smaller purchase involved Kirk David Blair, a company director. He bought 1,936 shares for a total of $500,722 in mid-December 2025. That's a serious vote of confidence in where Salesforce is headed in its near future.

But the biggest play was from Mason Morfit, another director and the co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer of the investment firm ValueAct Capital with $10 billion in assets under management. Or rather, his firm bought some Salesforce stock.

ValueAct purchased $25 million worth of Salesforce shares on Dec. 5 , showing serious confidence in Salesforce's future.

So, excluding the 10b5-1 sales, which didn't concern Salesforce as a company, there's net insider buying totaling just shy of $24.6 million in the past three months.

With that in mind, I am very interested in Salesforce's fiscal 2026 results, which are due to be released on Feb. 25, and its spring 2026 product release on Feb. 23, 2026, when it plans to introduce new agentic capabilities and an AI-powered Sales Workspace, among other things.

Just because company insiders know more than outside investors about what's going on behind the scenes doesn't mean they're right about everything. High insider buying activity isn't a foolproof indicator. However, combined with Salesforce's fundamental strength, I would recommend giving this one a look.

Should you buy stock in Salesforce right now?

Before you buy stock in Salesforce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Salesforce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

James Hires has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.