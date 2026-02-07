This AI Stock Could Be One of the Most Valuable in the World by 2027

Key Points

Alphabet's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) is eating up market share from ChatGPT.

The company's TPU offers a hardware competitor to Nvidia's GPUs.

Alphabet generated $400 billion in revenue last year and is doubling its capital expenditures to expand its AI capabilities.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

This isn't likely to be a particularly controversial take, but right now it looks like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google's parent company, is looking like it will emerge as the artificial intelligence (AI) leader over the next couple of years.

The reasons why are pretty straightforward.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

First, Google Gemini is gobbling up market share and is likely to overtake ChatGPT soon.

Second, Alphabet is working to separate itself from Nvidia for its hardware needs with its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chip.

Third, per its latest results, Alphabet is leveraging its considerably greater resources than the competition.

Let's discuss all three to illustrate why Alphabet is positioning itself to become the AI kingpin by the end of 2027.

Gemini, Google that for me

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, it quickly became the leader in the generative AI space simply for lack of competition.

By 2023, competitors like Alphabet, Anthropic, and Meta Platforms had brought their competitors to market, but ChatGPT still held 50% market share in the enterprise large language model (LLM) space.

As reported by Menlo Ventures, in the two years since, ChatGPT fell to 27% market share, Anthropic grew from 12% to 40% market share, and Google's Gemini grew from 7% to 21%.

It's on a trajectory to overtake ChatGPT this year if current trends continue, and then it will be a race to the top between Google and Anthropic. Even then, Google wins.

Not a one-trick pony

In addition to Gemini, Alphabet has its own proprietary AI hardware, the TPU, developed in partnership with Broadcom.

I won't get into the weeds technically here, but suffice it to say Alphabet's TPU offers a hardware alternative to Nvidia's GPU. And Anthropic is expanding its use of Alphabet's hardware to the tune of 1 million TPUs.

So, Google even wins from Gemini's main competitor because that competitor will be using a lot of Google's hardware.

Money, money, money

Now, on to the $400 billion elephant in the room. Alphabet's biggest edge is that while neither OpenAI nor Anthropic has turned a profit yet, it is already profitable, and its revenue for 2025 exceeded $400 billion. That's a 15% increase over 2024. Net income was up 32% over 2024 to $132.1 billion.

None of that was particularly surprising. Google has been growing and profitable for a long time. What did surprise people was the fact that the company is going to roughly double its capital expenditures in 2026 to $175 billion to $185 billion.

Building data centers isn't cheap, and neither is maintaining them. But Alphabet has way more money to spend on them than just about anyone else -- certainly more than the start-ups.

And if it can hold near its 59.6% gross margin and 32% net and operating margins, I'm not too worried about more spending. Plus, liquid cash to fuel that spending spree will not be a problem. In Q4 2025, the company grew its operating free cash flow 34% to $52.4 billion.

Alphabet is betting big on AI and clearly aiming to dominate the industry. And it has the money, products, and reach to pull it off, by my reckoning.

Give it a look if you want to go big on AI like Alphabet is, and come 2027, we'll see who sits atop the AI throne.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

James Hires has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.