This AI Stock Is Up 11% in Just 1 Week. Time to Buy?

Key Points

The company reported an accelerating revenue growth rate of 70% in its most recent quarter.

Palantir's profitability metrics remain exceptionally strong, highlighting the underlying leverage in the software business model.

With the stock trading at a massive price-to-sales multiple, the market is pricing in absolute perfection.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) are up more than 11% over the last week, even as the S&P 500 is about flat for the same period. Investors seem upbeat about the stock, following an earnings report that showcased rapid enterprise adoption of the company's AI (artificial intelligence) tools.

It's also possible that investors simply think the stock is oversold. After all, despite its gains over the last week, shares are still down 18% year to date -- a dramatic underperformance compared with the S&P 500's 0.5% gain over the same period.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Whatever the exact reason for the stock's surge over the last week, it's an interesting time to evaluate whether it is a good time to buy.

Soaring sales and profits

Palantir's revenue rose 70% year over year to $1.4 billion in its most recent quarter, accelerating from 63% growth in the prior quarter. This top-line surge was driven by the company's U.S. commercial segment, where revenue climbed 137% year over year to $507 million.

The software provider is aggressively expanding its footprint beyond its traditional intelligence agency customer base, closing 180 deals worth at least $1 million during the quarter.

Meanwhile, Palantir's legacy U.S. government business also showed impressive strength, growing 66% year over year to $570 million.

Further, the company is proving it can balance this rapid expansion with substantial profitability. Palantir's fourth-quarter adjusted free cash flow came in at $791 million, representing a 56% free cash flow margin (free cash flow as a percent of sales).

And a key forward-looking indicator looks good, too. Palantir's remaining deal value -- a metric tracking the total value of executed contracts less revenue recognized to date -- jumped 105% year over year to $11.2 billion.

Clearly, the business is executing.

Highlighting its overall efficiency, management pointed to the Rule of 40 -- a software industry benchmark adding a company's revenue growth rate and adjusted operating margin.

"Palantir's Rule of 40 score is now an incredible 127%," said Palantir CEO Alex Karp.

Palantir's valuation is concerning

But execution isn't the question at this point. The problem is valuation.

Trading at about 80 times sales at the time of this writing, the market is pricing in years of uninterrupted hyper-growth.

To put that multiple in perspective, many mature software peers trade at less than a quarter of that premium.

Palantir's nearly $350 billion market capitalization leaves very little room for a meaningful slowdown in its top and bottom-line growth rates.

With this said, management expects its growth to remain torrid. The company guided revenue to about $7.2 billion this year, representing a strong 61% growth. And given management's history of regularly beating its guidance, Palantir's actual full-year growth rate could potentially end up being in line with the growth it reported in Q4.

Longer-term, however, is growth like this sustainable?

Given the wild valuation Palantir's stock is starting at today, any slip-ups could likely cause the stock to tumble. If enterprise budgets tighten or if sales cycles lengthen, the stock could face severe downward pressure.

Additionally, a valuation like this presents significant valuation risk -- the possibility that the stock will be rerated lower even as the underlying business continues to execute flawlessly.

Overall, Palantir's business looks great -- and its prospects do, too. The company's recent results showcase an undeniable structural advantage in the data analytics sector. And its dual engines of government and commercial revenue are firing simultaneously, providing a rare combination of stability and exponential upside. However, I believe the market has already priced in these optimistic scenarios. For this reason, I think staying on the sidelines is the best move.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.