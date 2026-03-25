AI Sell-Off: 3 Stocks Investors Should Load Up On

Key Points

Nvidia's growth is accelerating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is a key chip supplier.

Broadcom's custom AI chip business is growing exponentially.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have not been in favor with the market recently. The days of monster returns in short periods seem to have gone by the wayside, but that doesn't mean that there aren't several strong AI investment options available right now.

While the stocks have been dormant, the companies have not, and many of these top AI picks have been crushing it, even if the market isn't responding by sending their stocks higher.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

I've got three top picks that investors should load up on before they return to prominence, as each could deliver incredible returns.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a lackluster stock pick for more than half a year. Since Aug. 1, 2025, Nvidia's stock is up a yawn-inducing 3%. However, over that same time, Nvidia dropped a few bombshells.

Its revenue has started reaccelerating and is expected by the company to approach nearly an 80% growth rate next quarter. CEO Jensen Huang also told investors that they have amassed $1 trillion in orders for its Blackwell and Rubin chip systems through the end of 2027. That figure was $500 billion last year.

There really is nothing wrong with Nvidia, and it continues to crush expectations. Its future is still bright, and I think now is the perfect time to buy the stock.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), also known as TSMC, is another big-time winner. It's Nvidia's primary chip supplier, but it also has a ton of other important customers in both the AI and non-AI arenas. As long as AI hyperscalers continue to spend as much money as they can get their hands on to build out AI infrastructure, TSMC will continue to be an excellent pick.

TSMC isn't worried about demand slowing, as management believes its AI chip business will grow at nearly a 60% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2029. Overall, it expects a CAGR of 25%. It's not common to see a company the size of TSMC deliver that level of growth for that long, and it shows how long the AI build-out is going to take.

Investing in TSMC is an excellent way to stay neutral in the AI race and capitalize on huge growth in the space.

3. Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) may not be as well known as the other two, but it's slated for unbelievable growth. Broadcom's custom AI chips are the fastest-growing segment within the company, and the growth that's going to occur over the next year will be incredible.

In Q1 of fiscal year 2026 (ended Feb. 1), Broadcom's AI semiconductor division grew 106% to $8.4 billion. Custom AI chips are a part of that division, but not all of it. However, CEO Hock Tan has said that its custom AI chip business will generate $100 billion or more in annual revenue by the end of FY 2027.

That's a huge product line out of a small starting point, and if Broadcom can deliver growth like that, its stock is primed to skyrocket.

All three of these stocks have huge growth prospects, but each is also reasonably priced.

Broadcom is the most expensive, trading for about 28 times forward earnings. But with growth like it's projecting, this is a premium worth paying. Both TSMC and Nvidia are priced at about the same level as the broader market, making them incredible buys because we know that each is expecting to put up market-beating growth figures.

All three of these stocks have incredible futures and are well priced. As a result, I think investors should load up on this trio.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.