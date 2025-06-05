This AI Robotics Stock is About to Surge (SERV)

Few investors have even heard of Serve Robotics Inc. ( SERV ), yet the coming weeks could push this micro-cap onto every AI and robotics watch-list. Spun out of Uber Technologies ( UBER ) in 2021, the company’s bright-blue sidewalk robots have already logged tens of thousands of autonomous deliveries, but the real inflection point is just ahead. Management has begun a nationwide roll-out with Uber Eats, most recently adding the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, and is racing toward a contractual goal of deploying 2,000 units before year-end.

SERV stock has been on a rocky path over the last two years, marked by fits of big rallies, selloffs and high volatility. But now, it appears the catalysts are aligning. Along with the Uber rollout, Serve sales growth is expected to inflect significantly higher in the coming quarters, while with stock price is building powerful momentum.

With the robotics theme really grabbing attention in the last couple of weeks, and the technology suddenly gaining practical application, Serve Robotics Inc. stock may be about to take off.



Serve Robotics Shares Rise as Sales Pick Up

Although Serve Robotics still operates at a loss, sales are expected to meaningfully pick up over the next year. Current year sales are forecast to come in around $5 million, while next year is expected to jump 670% to $41.2 million.

However, with the unprecedented opportunity ahead in the robotics industry, even those forecasts could be understated.

Notably, Serve Robotics is hosting an annual meeting on June 12th, which could mark a major announcements and add to the upside catalysts in the stock.



Robotics Stocks are Gaining Steam

I began writing about the opportunities in robotics stocks just a couple of weeks ago as the theme is quickly picking up steam. While high-profile names like Nvidia ( NVDA ) are the obvious plays, lesser-known companies like Serve Robotics offer investors a non-consensus way to capture more asymmetric upside in this rapidly evolving space.

That said, Nvidia remains a core opportunity. The company has made its ambitions in robotics clear, aiming to dominate the category just as it has in artificial intelligence. Its expanding microprocessor platform is designed to power everything from warehouse bots to autonomous delivery systems, placing Nvidia at the center of the AI-robotics-automation nexus.

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies has quietly become one of the most forward-thinking players in automation. Through its partnership with Serve Robotics for sidewalk delivery and its growing relationship with Waymo on the ride-hailing front, Uber is leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine logistics.

Technical Setup in SERV Stock

As I have noted, SERV stock has really begun to pick up steam in the last couple of months. After bottoming in early April, along with the broader market, the stock has gone on a quick 130% run.

Over the last few days, SERV has been forming a clear technical bull flag, highlighting a potentially opportune time to start buying the stock. If it can trade materially above the $12.30 level, it would signal a technical breakout, and could lead to another sustained bull run.



Should Investors Buy Shares in SERV?

Serve Robotics Inc. isn’t for the faint of heart. As a small-cap stock with limited liquidity and a short trading history, SERV has been prone to dramatic price swings.

However, for those who can stomach the ups and downs, SERV may represent one of the most compelling high-risk, high-reward opportunities in the AI and robotics space. The company is targeting a real, tangible use case, last-mile delivery, and is executing alongside a blue-chip partner in Uber Technologies. Sales growth is accelerating, momentum is building, and investor awareness is only just beginning to catch up.

In a market hungry for the next big breakthrough, Serve Robotics offers something rare: early-stage exposure to a real-world robotics deployment with massive scaling potential. For speculative investors looking to ride the next wave of automation, this stock may be worth a serious look.

