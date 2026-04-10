AI Is Reshaping Software Stocks: Why This Brutal Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Opportunity

Key Points

AI is already helping firms like Visa and contract platforms cut manual work and boost efficiency.

With software valuations down sharply, investors may find upside where AI clearly enhances revenue and margins.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Recent selling has crushed software and services valuations, but AI is reshaping the story. See how real-world use cases, operational efficiencies, and evolving business models could influence risk, reward, and stock selection by watching the video below.

*This video was published on April 2, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

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When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

Andy Cross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.