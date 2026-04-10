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AI Is Reshaping Software Stocks: Why This Brutal Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Opportunity

April 10, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube and Andy Cross for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Recent selling has crushed software and services valuations, but AI is reshaping the story. See how real-world use cases, operational efficiencies, and evolving business models could influence risk, reward, and stock selection by watching the video below.

*This video was published on April 2, 2026.

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Andy Cross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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