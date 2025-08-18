AI, Quantum, and the Future of Tech Investing

(0:45) - Breaking Down The Current Stock Market Performance: Will The Rally Continue?

(4:20) - Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO)

(10:40) - Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

(15:10) - Should Investors Be Using Leveraged ETFs To Gain Exposure To Quantum Computing?

(20:20) - Episode Roundup: RGTX & IONZ

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO of Defiance ETFs, about investing in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Recent results reported by tech giants suggest that the AI race is heating up. The four hyperscalers—Amazon AMZN, Meta META, Microsoft MSFT, and Alphabet GOOGL—plan to invest nearly $400 billion over the next 12 months. A significant portion of this spending is expected to go toward NVIDIA’s (NVDA) AI chips.

The AI boom has triggered a surge in demand for data center capacity to handle AI workloads and store the vast amounts of data they generate. Data centers are already substantial energy consumers, and AI applications require even more power than traditional computing.

The Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF AIPO targets companies deriving at least 50% of their revenue from AI hardware, data centers, power infrastructure, or related sectors. GE Vernova GEV and Eaton ETN are among the fund’s top holdings.

Quantum stocks have also gained attention recently, as investors look beyond AI for the next major tech breakthrough. Some of the world’s largest tech companies, along with a host of startups, are actively developing quantum computers and advancing quantum technologies.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) provides exposure to the global quantum computing and machine learning industries.

Defiance also offers several leveraged ETFs focused on pure-play quantum computing companies like IONQ and RGTI. These are best suited for tactical traders with a high risk tolerance.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

