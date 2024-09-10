AI-Powered Work Assistant Glean Doubles Valuation To $4.6B In Less Than Seven Months

That didn’t take long. Less than seven months after raising a more than $200 million Series D at a $2.2 billion valuation, AI-enhanced work assistant and enterprise search startup Glean raised more than $260 million in a Series E funding at a $4.6 billion valuation co-led by Altimeter Capital and DST Global. The Palo Alto, California-based startup hit unicorn status in May 2023 after raising a $100 million Series C led by Sequoia Capital. Founded by former Google engineers, Glean’s generative AI search tool connects with enterprise companies’ applications and databases, and its AI assistant and platform lets users build their own AI apps. Along with the new round, Glean also announced new features to help automate multistep workflows and native integrations for Zendesk and Salesforce Service Cloud [footnote]Salesforce Ventures is an investor in Crunchbase. They have no say in our editorial process. For more, head here.[/footnote]. New investors in the round include Craft Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Existing investors Coatue, General Catalyst, Iconiq Growth, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital also participated.

Continued growth

In the release announcing its funding, Glean says it has more than tripled its annual recurring revenue in the past year. “We’re honored to help some of the world’s largest companies adopt AI to transform their businesses,” said Arvind Jain, co-founder and CEO of Glean. “To truly unlock new levels of creativity, productivity, and operational efficiency, AI needs to draw on the full picture of an organization’s knowledge — and it needs to be accessible by everyone.” Founded in 2019, Glean has raised $620 million, per the company.

Related Crunchbase Pro list:

Related reading:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.