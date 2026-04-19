This AI Lender Has Big Upside Potential—And Big Risks

Take a company that blends fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), consumer lending, and asset-backed securities (ABS), and investors can expect some volatility. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) has proven just that.

Last year, the company—which has dual headquarters in New York and Tel Aviv—posted its first annual profit since going public in June 2022. Revenue grew by 26%, which has analysts pointing to more than 100% upside potential from current prices. Yet the stock has fallen by roughly two-thirds since September and about 30% this year.

However, the plunge in share price doesn’t signal a broken business. Rather, it’s almost to be expected for a high-risk, high-reward fintech caught in an unsure market. For investors willing to ride along, the gap between where the stock trades today and where analysts think it should be in a year is tough to ignore.

How Pagaya’s AI-Driven Model Works

Pagaya is not a bank or a lender in the traditional sense. It operates an AI-powered network that sits between lenders and the institutional investors who buy consumer loans packages in the form of ABS.

When a borrower applies for a personal loan, auto financing, or point-of-sale loan through one of Pagaya’s partners and isn't approved by a lender, Pagaya’s AI steps in. It evaluates the application, and if accepted, routes the loan into a securitization that it then structures and sells to investors. Rather than sitting on the credit risk, Pagaya earns a fee on each loan it moves along.

Overall, the platform has evaluated over $3.5 trillion in loan applications since its founding and sold more than $34 billion in personal loan ABS.

Financial Performance Shows a Turning Point

Since its founding in 2016, Pagaya has pursued a growth story with a profitability challenge. That changed last year. The company swung from a $401 million loss in 2024 to an $81 million profit in 2025. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization jumped 76% to $371 million.

Revenue increased 26% to $1.3 billion. And network volume—the total of loans flowing through the platform—grew 9% to $10.5 billion. Both results were helped by the company’s move to expand its originations in auto and point-of-sale loans beyond a focus on personal loans.

Q4 2025 was particularly strong. Fourth-quarter revenue and other income rose 20% year-over-year to $335 million. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income of $34 million was a quarterly record and at the high end of Pagaya’s own guidance. Earnings per share came in at 80 cents, solidly above analysts' forecasts for 75 cents per share.

For 2026, management said it expects network volume to jump from $11.25 billion to $13 billion . Revenue is slated for between $1.4 billion and $1.575 billion, suggesting another year of solid growth. GAAP net income is projected to be $100 million to $150 million.

Pagay's Stock Volatility Tells a Fintech Story

In many ways, the rough path of the company’s stock has been similar to that of others in fintech. After soaring at its IPO in 2022, Pagaya saw its shares plunge, eventually leading to a 1-for-12 reverse stock split in 2024 to help boost its stock price.

In 2025, shares rebounded, growing roughly fourfold through September, when PGY hit its 52-week high of nearly $45. This year, however, the stock has lost roughly one-third since the start of the year and more than 45% since a recent high in January.

Despite the ups and downs, most analysts remain bullish. Of the 12 analysts issuing ratings, 10 assign the stock a Buy rating while two assign it a Hold rating. Overall, the consensus is a Moderate Buy rating with an average target of $33.11, which means around 130% upside from current prices.

Risks Center on Credit Markets and Competition

Yet skepticism is understandable. Pagaya’s business model depends on institutional investors' appetite to keep buying its ABS, and lending partners need to keep routing loan applications through its network. A credit market disruption or a spike in consumer loan defaults could seriously cut back both channels.

So far this year, though, the capital markets side of the story has stayed healthy. In April, Pagaya closed an $800 million consumer loan ABS sale and completed its first auto ABS of the year. The consumer loan offering was increased by 33% because of strong institutional demand, the company said.

It should also be noted that, with equity-based compensation being substantial, insider selling following the 2025 run-up has been seen in SEC filings. Pagaya doesn't pay a dividend, so for investors the bet is primarily on growth. And competition from banks building in-house AI credit models—as well as rival platforms—can quickly hit Pagaya’s results.

A High-Risk Bet With Meaningful Upside Potential

Pagaya, like others in its industry, is not a stock for conservative investors. The volatility very well could continue. Its business model is a bit complex, and one down credit cycle with the financial sector pulling back could seriously damper results.

But for investors with a higher risk tolerance who believe AI-driven consumer lending is an embedded growth story, Pagaya’s first-year profitability, strong 2026 guidance, active ABS issuance, and a stock trading at less than half of analyst targets makes it worth serious consideration.

The company seems to have turned the corner. Whether the stock follows is a question that remains.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.