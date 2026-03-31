AI GPU Platforms Drive 90% of SMCI's Revenues: More Upside Ahead?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is capitalizing on immense AI infrastructure demand by AI data centers, hyperscalers, AI-fabs and enterprise customers. SMCI’s AI GPU platforms now contribute 90% of its top line. SMCI’s rack-scale AI clusters and integrated data center systems have transformed the company into a full-stack AI infrastructure provider from just a server vendor.

SMCI is integrating NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices’ most advanced AI chips in its products, making it a first choice for many customers. SMCI recently launched multiple advanced computing systems for AI factories, enterprise data centers and edge AI with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs. Other GPUs include Hopper by NVIDIA and AMD MI series.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, SMCI generated $10.7 billion in revenues from the OEM appliance and large data center segment, representing approximately 84% of the top line. This was achieved on the back of SMCI’s capability to comprehensively provide compute, cooling, power infrastructure, networking and management software solutions.

Given the way SMCI executes its business, most customers see SMCI as a one stop shop for all their AI infrastructure needs. This makes SMCI well-positioned to reach a $40 billion revenue goal in fiscal 2026, given its edge in the AI server and storage market. However, SMCI faces some near-term headwinds too.

Concentration risk posed by larger customers, one of which contributed 63% of total revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, makes investors concerned. Furthermore, the reports related to potential export-control scrutiny by U.S. authorities have raised concerns. Since SMCI works in a capex-heavy industry, its inventory has also surged to $10.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

Super Micro Computer competes with Dell Technologies DELL and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE in the AI and data center market.

Dell Technologies is a major supplier of servers and storage systems, with a broad customer base across enterprises and cloud providers. Its scale, established distribution and service offerings give it an edge in winning large contracts. However, Dell Technologies has not grown as quickly as SMCI in AI-specific systems; its ability to bundle hardware with services makes it a strong rival.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also expanding aggressively into AI and high-performance computing. Its GreenLake platform provides customers with flexible, cloud-like consumption models, which can be attractive to enterprises. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s focus on hybrid cloud and AI workloads positions it as a direct competitor in areas where SMCI is seeking growth through its DCBBS strategy.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have plunged 56.1% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 82.6%.

SMCI Six-Month Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.28, lower than the industry’s average of 2.02.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 8.25% and 31%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have remained unchanged for the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.