AI Generated Bitcoin Auction Marketplace Launched By SatsCrap

SatsCrap, a marketplace for trading goods for bitcoin, has unveiled a new feature: Bitcoin and AI-powered auctions, streamlining the process of selling items for sats, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. This marketplace allows users to list, bid, and purchase items with ease, all while transacting in KYC-free bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is repricing the world,” says Chris Tramount, Chief Executive Pleb of SatsCrap's parent company Scarce City. “We’re creating an option for people to exchange crap that will lose value in bitcoin terms over time for the hard money of the future.”

Sellers on SatsCrap are required to deposit a small amount of bitcoin as collateral, ensuring accountability and facilitating a seamless seller experience. Leveraging AI technology, the platform automatically suggests auction titles and descriptions based on uploaded item photos, enabling users to create listings in under 60 seconds.

With a mission to offer the lowest prices on the internet for everyday items and collectibles, according to the release, SatsCrap wants to provide buyers with various payment options, including on-chain or Lightning bitcoin, as well as fiat alternatives like credit card, Afterpay, and Cash App Pay.

Powered by Scarce City's extensive experience in facilitating bitcoin transactions, SatsCrap aims to help redefine the future of online selling by embracing Bitcoin. The company also stated that to celebrate its launch, SatsCrap is waiving listing fees throughout February.

