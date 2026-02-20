AI-Driven Innovation Accelerates Tempus AI's Expansion Across MedTech

Per Porsche Consulting’s analysis, artificial intelligence (“AI”), especially generative AI, is rapidly transforming MedTech from promise to practice. Tempus AI, Inc. TEM continues to advance AI-driven product development with the launch of several innovative healthcare solutions spanning oncology, cardiology, digital pathology and mental health.

In February 2026, the company launched its new HRD-RNA algorithm – a next-generation model that represents a significant improvement in identifying Homologous Recombination Deficiency (“HRD”). Tempus HRD-RNA is an AI-driven, 1,660-gene logistic regression model designed to identify patients likely to respond to platinum-based chemotherapy or PARP inhibitors.

In January 2026, it also launched Paige Predict, an AI-powered suite of cutting-edge digital pathology applications that analyze hematoxylin and eosin whole slide images to help inform testing decisions. In July 2025, Tempus received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its Tempus ECG-Low EF (ejection fraction) software, which uses AI to identify certain patients who may have a low left ventricular ejection fraction (“LVEF”). Additionally, in May 2025, Tempus launched Notetaker, an AI-powered clinical assistant to aid psychiatrists in generating progress notes. Notetaker ambiently records patient sessions to generate transcripts and clinical notes that can be seamlessly stored in patients’ electronic health records.

Peer Update

GE HealthCare GEHC collaborates with NVIDIA NVDA to leverage the latter’s offerings and expertise in physical AI, high-performance computing and simulation — an approach that has the potential to reduce manual tasks, enhance patient comfort and alleviate radiologist burnout through AI-powered assistance. Another key example is Pristina Recon DL, GE HealthCare’s advanced 3D mammography reconstruction solution and the first to combine deep learning with ASIR reconstruction, delivering high-quality digital breast tomosynthesis images while maintaining a low patient radiation dose.

Mako SmartRobotics, a robotic-assisted surgery platform, is a cornerstone of Stryker’s SYK AI exposure. The system combines preoperative CT-based planning, real-time intraoperative data and advanced analytics to improve implant placement accuracy in knee and hip procedures. With more than 2 million procedures completed and record installations in 2025, Mako adoption is accelerating, creating a recurring revenue stream through implants, consumables and service. SYK continues to advance its pipeline, with the launch of the fourth-generation Mako system - Mako 4 - a single robotics platform delivering additional applications and innovation.

TEM’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus’ shares have lost 21.9% compared with the industry’s 37.8% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 14.8% in the same time frame.

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 6.63X compared with the industry average of 5.66X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus's loss per share estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged.

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

