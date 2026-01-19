AI, Digital Tools and Hub Data: Could ISRG Evolve Beyond Robotics?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG third-quarter 2025 commentary underscored that da Vinci 5 is not merely a hardware refresh, but a platform intentionally built with a far more powerful digital backbone. Management highlighted that the system delivers approximately 10,000 times greater compute power compared to prior generations, enabling the continuous collection and processing of surgical data across multiple dimensions.

At the core of this strategy is the integrated Hub, which management described as foundational for capturing and transmitting large volumes of intraoperative video data. This video stream, combined with kinematic and force data and, where agreements exist, electronic medical record (EMR) data, forms a multimodal dataset that Intuitive Surgical can analyze centrally before feeding insights back to customers. According to CEO Dave Rosa, this progression starts with “really good data” and advances toward increasingly sophisticated AI and machine-learning applications.

Software updates for da Vinci 5 include tools, such as Force Gauge, Focus Mode, in-console video replay and 3D model manipulation, all aimed at enhancing surgeon awareness and real-time decision-making during procedures. Management explicitly linked these features to a longer-term ambition of delivering real-time intraoperative insights at the point of care, rather than post-hoc analytics.

Looking ahead, Intuitive Surgical is framing its digital roadmap as a pathway toward AI-driven intraoperative guidance and “augmented dexterity.” By applying AI to aggregated surgical datasets, the company believes it can help surgeons and care teams optimize outcomes, efficiency and economics.

While Intuitive Surgical remains firmly anchored in robotics today, the company is potentially focusing on a broader strategic trajectory. If execution continues as outlined, da Vinci 5’s data architecture could allow Intuitive Surgical to evolve from a pure-play robotics leader into a surgical data intelligence company, monetizing insights alongside instruments and systems over the long term.

Peer Updates

Several medical device-makers are actively including AI to improve efficiency and output of their devices. Leading names among these device-makers include GE HealthCare GEHC and Boston Scientific BSX, which have incorporated AI into several of their devices.

Boston Scientific emphasized that AI is becoming a core differentiator across its electrophysiology and mapping ecosystem. Boston Scientific has highlighted its OPAL HDx mapping system and the Cortex AI algorithm, which are being integrated to better visualize and target arrhythmia sources, particularly in persistent atrial fibrillation. The company also underscored AI-enabled workflow simplification in electrophysiology, supporting higher FARAPULSE adoption and more reproducible outcomes.

Management framed Boston Scientific’s AI investments as software-led enhancements that improve procedural precision, shorten ablation workflows and expand the addressable patient pool, reinforcing Boston Scientific’s ambition to lead not just devices but intelligent EP platforms.

GE HealthCare positioned AI as central to its “precision care” strategy, embedding intelligence across imaging hardware, cloud software and digital workflows. GE HealthCare has demonstrated strong uptake of AI-enabled products in Advanced Visualization Solutions, including AI-powered ultrasound platforms and interventional imaging systems with onboard AI capabilities.

GE HealthCare portfolio also includes CareIntellect and other SaaS offerings that deliver real-time clinical insights, as well as AI-driven tools supporting cardiology, radiology and perinatal care. Management stressed that GE HealthCare’s AI portfolio is not a standalone software, but tightly integrated with imaging devices and data, driving both growth and margin expansion for GE HealthCare.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have gained 3.6% in the past six months compared with a 12.2% increase for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, above the industry average. But it is still lower than its five-year median of 71.51. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies an 11.1% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

