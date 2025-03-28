As AI Cools, These Sectors Heat Up

As market uncertainty and volatility increase, investor sentiment is shifting. Defensive and value-oriented sectors are beginning to outperform, while high-growth areas, particularly technology, semiconductors, and AI—have come under pressure. The recent sell-off has hit these once-hot industries especially hard, as doubts begin to emerge around the massive AI infrastructure build-out.

In contrast, Energy has emerged as a clear leader in 2025, up 8.8% year-to-date, while Financials have gained 4.9%, both outpacing the broader market. This sector rotation suggests investors are looking for stability, strong cash flows, and reasonable valuations.

Two stocks that stand out in this environment are HCI Group ( HCI ), showing powerful price momentum and backed by a top Zacks Rank, and Chevron ( CVX ), which just staged a major technical breakout and could be poised for further upside.



Image Source: TradingView

Energy Stocks are Perking Up

Shares of energy stocks continue to trend higher as investors seek cash-generating assets in an increasingly uncertain market environment. Much like in 2022, when technology and more speculative stocks suffered sharp drawdowns, companies backed by real assets, such as those in the energy sector, are once again attracting renewed interest and capital.

Though Chevron doesn’t have a top Zacks Rank (it currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating), it is still a company that generates tremendous cash flows while also enjoying a reasonable valuation. Chevron made over $15 billion in free cash flow in the trailing 12 months, giving it a respectable 5.1% FCF yield.

Especially compelling is the price action in CVX. After consolidating for nearly three years, the stock has broken out from this large technical base. This action clearly indicates a major rotation of capital from institutional investors into the stock.



Image Source: TradingView

Insurance Stocks are Quietly Leading the Market

Financial stocks and more specifically, insurance stocks have been another real bright spot in the market. While the broad market index is down a few percent year-to-date (YTD), the insurance sector has gained 14% over the same period. Like energy, some of the leading insurance companies enjoy huge profits thanks to the advantaged business model.

In addition to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, HCI Group has an incredible 19.7% FCF yield, which is well above the industry average and its 10-year median yield of 14.3%.

HCI Group expects sales growth of 17.5% this year and earnings growth of 102%. The company is currently trading at 9.9x forward earnings and the stock just made a new record high today, indicating strong buying momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy Shares in CVX and HCI?

While AI and technology stocks falter, select names in energy and insurance are breaking out on strong fundamentals and technicals. For investors seeking stability, cash flow, and upside potential in a shifting market, CVX and HCI are two names worth watching closely.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

