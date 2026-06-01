AI Buildout Trends Keep This Company's Outlook Bright

Many companies continue to benefit from demand driven by the AI frenzy, particularly in the data center buildout, including nVent Electric NVT.

nVent Electric Breaks Records

nVent Electric NVT designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes.

The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its EPS outlook remaining bullish across the board.



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Favorable quarterly results that have displayed big growth have helped lead the 2026 share surge, with the company crushing Zacks Consensus EPS and sales estimates in its latest release.

Sales of $1.2 billion in its latest release grew 53% YoY, setting a new company record. Importantly, nVent also reported record orders and an all-time high backlog, underpinned by the favorable demand environment it’s currently in and providing top line visibility for years to come

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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