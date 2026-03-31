Is the AI Bubble Bursting? Here Are 2 Top Stocks to Buy the Dip on When It Does.

Key Points

Thecurrent stock marketcorrection could be due to the AI bubble finally popping.

If the AI bubble pops, Airbnb stock will likely be a good buy for investors among the carnage.

Interactive Brokers is a stock gaining a ton of market share that will do fine coming out of the other side of any bear market.

10 stocks we like better than Airbnb ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies have driven the stock market higher in the past few years. Now, they may be contributing to it returning to Earth.

Rapidly growing AI entities like OpenAI are scaling back commitments to chip spending and canceling projects such as video generator Sora, which could reduce overall chip spending.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Computer chip procurements and the supply chain surrounding it have driven the share prices of stocks like Nvidia to new heights. If the party ends, as it appears to be doing right now, then stocks could enter a bear market.

This isn't a reason to mope, though, but cheer. If you investing for the rest of your life, bear markets are fantastic, because it allows you to buy stocks at discounted prices. Here are two stocks to buy the dip if the AI bear market arrives in 2026.

1. Betting on global travel trends

One stock getting rocked by the current oil price fluctuations is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), which is tied to the travel market. The home-sharing platform has consistently gained market share since launching over a decade ago, processing more than $90 billion in travel payments in 2025 alone.

Last quarter, revenue grew 11% year over year in constant currency, and net income margin was 21% in 2025. As an asset-light platform, Airbnb can benefit from growth in global travel as it penetrates new markets in the years ahead, but it will not face liquidity concerns during a downturn, as it does not actually own the homes or properties listed on the marketplace. This will keep the business insulated, even if growth temporarily slows due to rising oil prices.

The popping of the AI bubble, combined with worries about travel spending, would likely send Airbnb's stock into the gutter in 2026. Right now, the stock trades at a market cap of $75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 30. This may seem slightly expensive, but Airbnb operates with a large cash balance on its balance sheet, which lowers its enterprise value to below its market cap and gives it the financial flexibility to survive through sector turmoil.

What's more, Airbnb's profit margins are not as high as they could be due to its reinvestments for growth. Combined, Airbnb's P/E ratio overstates the current valuation of its stock. If it gets a haircut during a market drawdown, the stock will get even cheaper, making it one to watch if a bear market occurs this calendar year.

2. Massive market share gains in trading

One sector where demand closely follows the stock market is stock trading itself. Stock brokerages will earn more during bull markets than during bear markets, though volatility (rapid price changes) can also help.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) is one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the world, and has been a phenomenal stock to own over the last decade. It currently has 4.65 million active accounts, growing 31% year over year.

As a highly automated broker that directly connects with dozens of financial markets around the world, Interactive Brokers (or just IBKR) can offer a wide swath of assets to buy that local brokerages cannot. This is why investors are switching to IBKR. Still, it has only 4.65 million active users, making it a small player in the brokerage market today, but giving it a huge opportunity to keep stealing market share in the years ahead.

Right now, IBKR stock trades at a P/E ratio of 29, with its profits higher than normal because we are in an extreme bull market. If the AI bubble pops, IBKR stock is likely to fall quickly from its highs. If this occurs, the stock will be a fantastic buying opportunity for investors focused on the next decade. Despite fits and starts due to market downturns, IBKR's earnings per share (EPS) has grown by nearly 500% over the past 10 years. I expect similar levels of growth in the years ahead.

Should you buy stock in Airbnb right now?

Before you buy stock in Airbnb, consider this:

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Brett Schafer has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.