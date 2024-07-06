AI Breakthroughs: The Next Big Thing to Bet On

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: This article was previously published under the name “Why We’re Excited for the Next Wave of AI Growth” in June 2024. It has since been updated to reflect the most recent data.

When it comes to potentially making fortunes in the stock market, the key is to always invest in the next big thing. Don’t pile into what’s big today – focus on what will be big tomorrow.

Here in July 2024, for example, all eyes are on what we’re calling AI 1.0 – AI software and chatbots like ChatGPT. Since their emergence, they’ve taken over the world and continue to be very popular.

But when it comes to what will be big tomorrow, we’re focused on AI 2.0 – an emerging AI technology that Elon Musk himself thinks could make Tesla (TSLA) a $25 trillion company!

Now, Tesla isn’t even worth $600 billion today – so, we’re talking about more than 40X potential upside if true. Regardless, it’s safe to say that Musk is about as bullish as you could be on the future of AI 2.0. And he’s not alone.

Nvidia (NVDA), the poster child of the AI Revolution, is also betting big on AI 2.0.

So are Microsoft (MSFT) – the world’s largest AI company – and Amazon (AMZN). Even OpenAI, the leader of AI 1.0, is staking a claim.

All are pouring millions of dollars into AI 2.0.

This is the next wave of AI – the next big thing. And, yes, this is a tech megatrend you need to invest in today if you want to make a potential fortune.

AI 2.0: The Rise of the Robot

So, what exactly is AI 2.0?

The real-world application of AI technologies via humanoid robots.

Yes, I’m talking about AI-powered robots like the ones you’ve seen in science-fiction movies like “iRobot.”

This application may seem like a pie-in-the-sky dream. But humanoid robots are already in development. This new AI wave is here.

Don’t believe me? Well, Nvidia also recently announced the introduction of the Project GROOT Foundation AI model, designed to enhance the performance of humanoid robots, alongside a new system-on-a-chip named Thor for robotic use.

This move comes as notable companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Tesla (more on that in a moment), Amazon, and Intel (INTC) heavily invest in humanoid robot development. With Nvidia joining the fray, the advent of sophisticated robots appears imminent. And we’re head over heels for this compelling investment opportunity in AI robotics.

In fact, as I write, Tesla is busy developing a humanoid robot called Optimus. And already, it can do things like fold clothes, make eggs, exercise and dance.

Tesla sees a world in the not-too-distant future where these robots are everywhere, helping people all across the globe complete menial tasks like cooking, cleaning, organizing, and more.

Elon Musk is even on record saying that in time, Optimus could be bigger than Tesla’s core vehicle business.

In fact, he actually thinks that future is just around the corner. This past week, he predicted that there will be, “over 1,000, or a few thousand, Optimus robots working at Tesla” by 2025.

That’s next year.

He also predicted that Optimus will make Tesla worth $25 trillion, more than 40X its current valuation and 8X Apple’s market cap.

And we don’t think he’s delusional. If he is, then it seems Jeff Bezos must be, too.

The former Amazon founder and CEO is reportedly pouring $100 million into a humanoid robot startup called FigureAI.

Clearly, he sees a bright future for humanoid robots as well.

And guess who else is investing in FigureAI? Bezos’ old company, Amazon. The titan is pouring $50 million into FigureAI. So is Microsoft, with a $95 million commitment to the startup – not to mention $50 million from Nvidia, too.

Or how about OpenAI? The ChatGPT creator is already FigureAI’s biggest investor, and it’s throwing another $5 million into the firm.

Plus, Intel and Samsung are also reportedly investing in FigureAI right now as well.

The Final Word

Folks, it seems the writing is on the wall.

You may think of AI-powered humanoid robots as a mere sci-fi concept.

But as with the world’s most powerful people, the foremost AI innovators clearly think humanoid robots are the next frontier, too.

They see them as AI 2.0. And they’re dedicating millions of dollars to create this tech right now.

We believe we’re seeing this boom’s next evolution unfold right now. And that means it’s time to grab your slice of the pie.

Find out how to do just that right now with a few of our favorite stock picks.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

