The AI Boom Runs Into an Unexpected Headwind

In this episode of Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Rachel Warren discuss:

AI’s unexpected local pushback.

Previewing retail earnings.

Lululemon’s drama.

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This podcast was recorded on May 18, 2026.

Travis Hoium: The AI build-out has an unexpected headwind. Motley Fool Hidden Gems investing starts now. Welcome to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing. I'm Travis Hoium, joined today by Lou Whiteman and Rachel Warren.

Guys, we are in commencement season. The start of the midterm process has begun, and that could be a problem for the multi-trillion-dollar AI build-out we've seen in Texas and Virginia, two of these states that a lot of these data centers are going have started to have some pushback against data centers. A moratorium was passed in Texas. I think that was the most notable thing. But some of the commencement speeches are also getting booed as the speakers are talking about AI, so it seems like Lou, we're really in an interesting environment where this is driving the market. This is why this is a big topic for us. I think AI is fundamentally driving the market, and almost every company that is doing really well right now, whether you're looking at energy or semiconductor stocks or materials, it's all AI tailwinds, and yet at the same time, on the ground, there's a lot of pushback in the actual AI build-out. What is going on here? Is this just a natural backlash to a new thing in town?

Lou Whiteman: First off, and yes, I'm an old, and I need to acknowledge that, but I am here for the young, booing the old and established. I hope for the future when that happens. Please, kids, it's your big day. Boo the heck out of Eric Schmidt, if you want. I am here for that. To your question, I do not think this can derail or end the AI build-out, but it can make it more cumbersome and slow things down. I almost think some of the companies wouldn't mind that, but it's just my pet theory, so I'm OK. But look, here's the thing. This is going to be part of life now. This isn't going away. If anything, I think the backlash is going to accelerate, as you say, into the midterm political season. I think this is just a cost of doing business, and if the magic beans are what they say they are, it'll all work out fine.

I keep coming back to what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said back in January. AI must prove its worth. AI to this point has not done that, especially on the consumer, I would say, maybe sorted with Claude on the enterprise side, but this is about the consumer. The best way to make these headwinds disappear is to do that, to say, look, it's not all energy burn. It's not all job loss. This is how we are making life better. They should get there fast. I don't think it's going to happen, though. I do think that this is a headwind that they're stuck with for a while.

Travis Hoium: Rachel, it's wild that a technology that the leaders are saying are going to take everyone's jobs is having pushback, particularly in the communities where a lot of jobs were lost during the manufacturing move where everything moved to China. It's natural. I live in the Midwest. I live in Minnesota. It's natural, I think, to see this new data center is going in. Sure, there's going to be a handful of jobs that are going to come with it, just like an oil pipeline, but this is not going to fundamentally reshape your town or bring industry in, so are we just seeing this over again? Why do we need this data center here? It's not doing anything for us. It almost seems like they're shooting themselves in the foot with the message.

Rachel Warren: I don't think it's a surprise that there's a fundamental disconnect between maybe the excitement we see in the public markets around AI and how actual consumers are feeling about this. There's really practical implications to that, as well. You go to Northern Virginia. That is the world's largest data center market. There was an independent report that came out that said that skyrocketing AI demand had triggered a 76% spike in wholesale electricity prices. This is really being felt by consumers. Of course, we're seeing that in the rural Texas counties, where they've enacted these historic moratoriums you were talking about, but it's also important to understand that there are other bottlenecks, too. Building high-voltage transmission lines, it takes an average of 5-7 years. Public grid operators cannot just scale overnight.

I think it's also important to talk about the role of private credit here. To bypass a lot of the traditional bank regulations and keep this infrastructure race alive, private credit has stepped in as the financial backbone of the AI boom, and you've got a situation where global data center expansion is projected to demand up to $5 trillion in capex You've got these alternative asset managers deploying billions in private credit loans to fund everything from the raw land acquisition to high-end chips. There's a bit of a mismatch here. Private credit debt is structured around rapid construction, immediate leasing revenues. If you see, say, grid power limits or moratoriums dragging out some of those timelines, there is a scenario where some of those debt service payments could come to bear without the operational revenues to cover them. The one final note I'll make is the big tech companies, the hyperscalers, they see the dangers of that failing single point of failure. They've taken their own bring your own power strategy, if you will, from Microsoft to Amazon to Alphabet. I think right now that's why these are the winners of the AI Arms Race.

Travis Hoium: Lou, it seems like we're in this weird space where things change so fast that we don't really have the infrastructure right now. One of the ideas that Ben Thompson actually threw out, I'll give him kudos for this. But we've been talking about UBI for a long time. What if the data center just came with a, Hey, you know what? We'll pay everybody in town a check of a couple thousand dollars, a little bit like the oil industry does in Alaska. There's taxes that goes directly back to people. I don't think oil necessarily has such a bad connotation in Alaska, you get a nice check from it. Maybe that's the future of these data centers.

Lou Whiteman: They're selling oil at a profit, which makes that easier. I think it would be good if they get profit. We already have a huge cost stack for Data Center, so I don't know how AI can do that, but there's another version of that is bring your own power, which I think is the answer here, and maybe that.

Travis Hoium: But even that's being blocked in some states.

Lou Whiteman: It is.

Travis Hoium: That was the thing. They said, we don't even want it, even if you're bringing your own power.

Lou Whiteman: Because there's water, there's a lot of things going on. There was a story near me in Atlanta about it turns out that the whole county's water bills. I hadn't been disclosed to the county, but everybody's water bills had gone up because of a data center there. There's a lot of issues. I do think bringing your own power or some contributing to the grid or financing that is probably more realistic than a dividend check, at least for now. But again, this is a cost to doing business. As an investor, I think the most interesting part to me isn't the backlash making this go away. But we are already talking about the huge barriers or the huge hurdles that these companies need to overcome for what could be a commoditized service. If you add on just some of these, whether or not they're headwinds or actual added costs because of this, it makes the ROI that much harder. I think that should scare investors or investors should at least be aware of that. I don't think there's any way AI gives Alphabet the return on invested capital that Alphabet has enjoyed through its history, at least not in the near to immediate term. Look, if we're layering on more costs or more issues, it just becomes that much harder to get excited about the hyperscalers for me.

Travis Hoium: It's going to be interesting. We're also seeing this coming from consumers. At the end of the day, yes, enterprises have adopted artificial intelligence, but if consumers just don't want to, in part because of this backlash or this is a sign that they don't want to adopt AI, could be a challenge on the demand side in the future, as well. When we come back, we're going to get to what's coming up for retail investors. You're listening to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing.

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Travis Hoium: Welcome back to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing. This is the end of the traditional earning season, but that means it's beginning of the retail earning season. Most of these companies are on about a one-month leg so that they can have the full holiday shopping season in the same quarter. A number of retailers are reporting this week. We've been talking on this show about the K-shaped economy, about how more wealthy spenders have continued to spend, while maybe those spending habits have changed a little bit as you go down the income stack. But this is going to be our earliest indicator of not only what spending was like in the first quarter, but we're going to hear about how things like higher gasoline prices are impacting spending in the second quarter. Rachel, as we go into these earnings reports, what are you looking?

Rachel Warren: You want to look at those traditional earnings metrics for these retailers. Same-store sales, of course, is a really important one. Traffic versus ticket size can be really helpful. Looking as well at those inventory-to-sales ratios at major retailers, but we are seeing very much the K-shaped economy play out, as you noted. The lowest income cohorts, we've been seeing from reports, are spending about four times as much on fuel as a measure of their income compared to those top spending cohorts. There was a report from the New York Fed that showed that lower-income households responded to the recent two-month fuel spike by cutting physical gas consumption, but their nominal gas bills still rose. Of course, the cost of fuel is also having a himpack for big retailers, too, and their transportation costs, as well, which is something important to note. But the flip side of that is, going back to the K-shaped economy, households that are earning over 125,000 barely reduced their physical fuel usage at all. There is that greater insulation from some of the energy shocks that we've been talking about.

Now, talking about a few of the big retailers. You've got Walmart reporting. You've got TGX companies, parent company of TJ Maxx and many others, Target. Walmart tends to capture both lower-income households that really need to stick to more of the essentials, but they also tend to have shoppers who are earning over 100,000 and above that might be trading down on cost to try to save money. TJX Companies tends to cater more towards the upper leg of the K. They actually have a lot of wealthier shoppers that maybe want the premium lifestyle brands and are looking for deeper discounts. Think it's no secret Target has been dealing with a rough few years. They rely a lot on discretionary purchases, so they have been struggling for a long time. I think, for me, even if you don't own these businesses. They do tell us a lot about what the consumer's doing, and that information trickles down to a lot of stocks that we do own.

Travis Hoium: Lou, when you see earnings reports like this, do the numbers matter, or is it what management says that matters more?

Lou Whiteman: A little bit of both. I think for the most part, the quarterly numbers don't matter. Rachel mentioned traffic versus ticket. I think that's the most interesting thing for me right now because I don't own these stocks. I don't have any desire to own any of these stocks, but I think as Rachel said, as a macro watcher and as someone who does own stocks in other levels, you got to focus on retail. Traffic versus ticket, the idea here is assuming there is revenue growth, and hopefully there is some revenue growth. Is that coming from inflation or is that coming from more purchases, more people out shopping? It's a crude but interesting way to look at the health of the overall consumer, I think. But mostly Travis, like you say, it's how they're thinking. It's guidance. It's what the future shows us. The hardest thing to do as an investor is to try to predict a future. It's hard for CEOs, too. I don't take it at their word. But if there is a theme where we think it is getting worse, that resonates with me more than whether or not they beat by a penny or miss by a penny or same-store sales are up 0.1% or down 0.1% or something like that.

Travis Hoium: That will be interesting to see is what is the theme for the week? It seems like every earning season, especially with these retailers, there seems to be one word or a small phrase that comes out of each of these CEO's mouths, so we'll see what that is. When we come back, we're going to stick in retail and talk about the drama going on at Lululemon. You're listening to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing. Lululemon's Proxy fight with Chip Wilson is heating up. Lou, this is right up your alley. You love a good proxy fight. He wants a few seats on the board. I think three seats on the board, two that he wants to assign, and then they can choose from a group of people for the third seat. Also wants to meet with management once a quarter. I thought that was an interesting ask. I just want to go hang out with management and give my thoughts once a quarter. But Lululemon said no. That's too far to go. When you look at this or any proxy fight in general, what should investors think?

Lou Whiteman: So, investors, look, it's very important that you pay attention to these things if you own the stock. I will say straight up, I don't own the stock. I don't have any desire to. This fascinates me, though, because I can't figure out which side the root for, a pox on all sides. On one hand, you have an entrenched board that has overseen massive value destruction. Just look at what the stock price has done over the last year. They are arguing that Chip Wilson is trying to destroy shareholder value without mentioning that Chip Wilson is the largest shareholder. In fact, they are saying that he is acting against his own interest. That strains credibility. It also strains credibility to say that Chip Wilson is interrupting their turnaround plan since they haven't really said what this turnaround plan is. The CEO they hired couldn't be bothered to take this promotion for six months. We're just in limbo waiting for her to get out of her noncompete. I feel like there was probably a way to negotiate something with Nike if you really wanted her that bad.

But we have a board that has just overseen all this. They can't even get their CEO in place, and they're complaining that someone is messing with their mojo. Look, this is the mojo we want to mess with. Over on the other side, you have a guy who had a great success, who's basically the plan is, I want to get the band back together, man. Which it's great if you can do it. Look, you all remember why Chip Wilson isn't involved day today. Shout out to the people that don't look as good as black pants, I guess. But I guess if I was an investor here, I'd be voting for Chip Wilson because I think the status quo is not great. But I have no confidence in we can just capture the genie again, put the genie back in the bottle, and the magic will flow again. I don't know if there is a comeback here. Lululemon was a really hot trend. They convinced people to pay huge amounts for what were probably overpriced athleisure wear. A lot of people have copied this now to the point where they sued Costco for basically having too good of an imitation product.

Rachel Warren: That's right.

Lou Whiteman: Costco thanks you for that advertising. I don't know how you can just do a plan of like let's go back to overcharging for what there's lots of competition for. My best advice is stay out of it, but if I was an investor, I think I'd be voting for change.

Travis Hoium: Rachel, the strange dynamic here is they do have a new CEO coming in. But Heidi O'Neill.

Rachel Warren: Eventually.

Travis Hoium: Is coming from Nike, where things don't seem to be going particularly well at Nike, and I look through her history. It's not like the areas that she ran were doing great, and the rest of the company was struggling. It reminds me a little bit of Target. We talked about their CEO change. You move the COO who was operating the company into the CEO role. How do you expect things to change? It seems the same. Every time I look at Lululemon stock, I want to think this is a good value, that the turnaround is in play. Then I see something like this, and I just run for the hills.

Rachel Warren: This is a business I really like, but I think the management team has been troublesome, shall we say, for a while now. You also could see that at least the early signs of the market's response to the CEO change were not positive. The stock is already down, I think, more than 40%. The stock fell further after this news of O'Neill's hiring from a struggling Nike. There are a lot of issues with Lululemon right now. Their core market for a long time has been North America. That's obviously a really saturated space for them now. It's not just competition from the lower-cost rivals. There's also newer, shall we say, higher-priced athleisure rivals like Alo.

Travis Hoium: Even in the Yoga space.

Rachel Warren: Yes. There are a lot of premium-priced competitors to Lululemon that are selling similar expensive athleisure wear, that are doing really well. It is a very different market than a decade ago. Now, Lululemon has been expanding a lot internationally. I will say, their growth trajectory in international markets like China, for example, has actually been really impressive, but it is not enough to combat the slowdown in growth we've been seeing. I will say, if history and activist trends are any indication, some of the pressure we're seeing, maybe it's the wake-up call that's needed. When you looked at past activist campaigns with companies like Elliott Investment Management, often they do successfully force really stagnant boards to trim that operational fat to refocus on their core strengths. Chip Wilson's proposed independent directors hail from high-growth companies like On Holding and ESPN. That could be really interesting. This is a board that's been accused of operating like an insular club in the past. I think this is going to be an interesting story to follow. There is certainly a turnaround that is needed from the top to be able to move, what happened a really successful business model into a new and much more competitive era.

Travis Hoium: This is going to be fascinating, and it's one of those lessons that I think we always need to learn. We talk about management, how important it is to have good management at companies, and as investors with good management. It's hard to see what good management is. It's a little easier to see what bad management, what bad board of directors looks like. That I just keep getting the sense that that's what we're seeing with Lululemon.

As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about, and The Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows The Motley Fool's editorial standards. It is not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. To see our full advertising disclosure, please check out our show notes. For Lou Whiteman, Rachel Warren, and Dan Boyd behind the glass, I'm Travis Hoium. Thanks for listening. We'll see you here tomorrow.

Lou Whiteman has positions in Walmart. Rachel Warren has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and On Holding. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Home Depot, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Microsoft, Nike, On Holding, TJX Companies, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.