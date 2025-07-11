The AI Boom Is Running Out of Power – Here’s the Solution (And How to Profit)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’ve been following the AI Boom, you know companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and OpenAI have been making headlines almost every day. But there’s one big question on everyone’s mind: How will we power the explosive growth of AI?

Well, I recently got a question from one of our subscribers that goes hand in hand with this thought:

“With Microsoft and Amazon backing nuclear energy, should investors start looking at nuclear power to cash in on the AI Revolution?”

It’s a great question, and the answer is a resounding yes. Today, I’ll show you exactly why nuclear energy could become your best hidden play for profiting from a potential nuclear renaissance driven by the AI explosion.

AI’s Massive Energy Demand

Hyperscale data centers – those giant, high-tech facilities running AI systems – are astonishingly power-hungry. A single data center can consume about 150 megawatts of electricity per year, enough to power an entire city.

According to McKinsey, these hyperscale data centers are expected to triple their electricity use by 2030, jumping from approximately 3%-4% of total U.S. electricity demand to as much as 12%.

Here’s the problem: Solar and wind just aren’t reliable enough at that scale. The sun sets. The wind stops. But AI never sleeps.

So, where does Big Tech turn? Exactly where my subscriber asked about – nuclear power.

Big Tech Is Quietly Betting on Nuclear

Microsoft recently inked deals to source power from nuclear reactors, including a notable agreement to reactivate a reactor on Three Mile Island. Amazon Web Services is committed to powering cloud facilities with nuclear, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman is backing a modular nuclear reactor startup called Oklo Inc.

Why nuclear? Because it’s clean, dependable and – critically – available 24/7.

Now, there aren’t many publicly traded modular nuclear reactor companies yet. But here’s something interesting…

Right in my hometown of Reno, Nevada, there’s a young genius named Taylor Wilson who built his own working nuclear reactor at just 14 years old. Taylor’s now 31. If he ever launches a nuclear reactor company, you’ll hear about it here first.

But until companies like Taylor’s become publicly tradable, there’s still a powerful way for investors to profit from nuclear energy today: uranium.

How to Play the Nuclear Boom Today

Global demand for uranium is only going higher.

China is on track to generate 10% of its electricity from nuclear by 2035. Japan – which once shut down all of its reactors – has now restarted 10 and is building a new fleet of safer designs.

Even the U.S. is back in the game. President Trump’s administration has fast-tracked permitting for new reactors, expanded funding for small modular reactors (SMRs) and made nuclear energy a centerpiece of its energy independence agenda.

The result? Global uranium demand now exceeds production by 60 million pounds to 70 million pounds per year.

That’s where Cameco Corp. (CCJ) is the world’s leading uranium miner. Uranium is the essential fuel powering nuclear reactors, and Cameco owns some of the world’s highest-grade uranium mines, including Cigar Lake and McArthur River in Canada.

Uranium prices surged past $100 per pound in early 2024 and remain strong above $80 today. Demand far outstrips global production, positioning Cameco perfectly to supply a rapidly expanding nuclear market driven by AI’s power needs.

Big Tech’s pivot to nuclear could put even more upward pressure on uranium prices – and directly benefit Cameco’s bottom line. In fact, Cameco’s earnings are already surging, and this trend looks set to continue.

Don’t Miss What’s Next

If you want to position yourself for the second wave of the AI Revolution, Cameco is worth considering.

But it’s just a starting point. The nuclear story is exciting, but it’s just one part of the bigger picture we discussed at my recent event, Trump’s AI Day.

During that briefing, I outlined why President Trump set a critical AI deadline for July 22 – a move expected to trigger a historic boom in a tiny subsector of the market. This overlooked niche accounts for less than 2% of the overall market, yet it’s critical to the AI Revolution.

Last time we saw a boom in this subsector, investors could have booked triple and quadruple-digit gains. And I’ve identified five specific companies that I believe are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this unprecedented national push for AI dominance.

If you missed my recent Trump AI Day event, it’s not too late.

Click here now to catch the replay while you still can.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

