The AI Boom Continues: Key Sectors to Buy Now

Artificial intelligence has been the dominant market narrative for nearly two years, driving much of the stock market’s gains during this period. While the enthusiasm around AI may seem to be waning, the progress in developing large language models remains truly remarkable. Just last month, OpenAI unveiled its newest model, o3, which some experts believe may have reached the threshold of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) based on certain metrics.



Though the claim of achieving AGI is debated among researchers, there is no denying the immense power of the latest model. Moreover, the pace of advancements appears to be accelerating.



However, what is also increasing rapidly are the costs, with the computational and energy demands of cutting-edge AI models reaching unprecedented levels. To sustain this breakneck pace of progress, the industry will require an explosion in capital investment, potentially growing tenfold or more. Morgan Stanley estimates that the four largest US tech companies will spend as much as $300 billion this year alone to build out their AI infrastructure.



This surge in funding will primarily benefit three sectors: semiconductors, particularly GPUs and custom silicon; data centers and the companies that service them; and energy and power supply infrastructure, particularly the leading-edge companies. While AI will eventually transform all industries, these three sectors are poised to be the most significant beneficiaries in the near term.



OpenAI’s Recent Breakthrough



Last month, OpenAI’s o3 model set records on the Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus for Artificial General Intelligence (ARC-AGI), scoring 87.5% and outperforming the previous best AI system’s score of 55.5%.



The ARC-AGI benchmark is significant because it evaluates a system's ability to reason and solve problems in ways akin to human thought—an essential component of achieving true AGI. While debates about the precise definition of AGI continue, o3’s achievements demonstrate significant strides toward machines that can reason, learn, and generalize like humans.



Although this sounds rather technical, the implications are straightforward and quite significant. OpenAI’s o3 model showcases the growing ability of AI to handle tasks that previously required human-level reasoning, creativity, and problem-solving.



Notably, o3 demonstrated impressive performance on other benchmarks, including the extremely challenging FrontierMath test, which assesses mathematical reasoning at a level previously thought to be beyond AI capabilities. Its ability to excel across such varied and demanding tasks highlights the potential for this technology to address a wide range of real-world problems.



OpenAI founder Sam Altman says the company is focused on developing AI with superintelligence—a machine that surpasses human intelligence in all aspects, including problem-solving, reasoning, and creativity. While this lofty goal may be years away, Altman believes that 2025 will be the year AI agents "join the workforce."



The Industries That Will Lead the Boom



Although the software output of large language models is simple and straightforward, the infrastructure needed to run, host, and power the technology is vast, complex, and unprecedented. The extraordinary computational demands of advanced AI systems like o3 are driving growth in three key sectors:



1) Semiconductors: Advanced AI models rely heavily on GPUs and custom silicon to process complex computations efficiently. This demand has and will continue to fuel innovation and production in the semiconductor industry.



2) Data Centers: Hyperscalers are expanding their data center infrastructure to accommodate the surging need for computational power. This growth will reshape the cloud computing landscape. Data center service providers, building companies and other ancillary industries will also benefit.



3) Energy and Power Solutions: AI models require massive energy resources, driving companies to develop innovative power solutions. Investments in energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, and alternative energy sources such as nuclear energy and natural gas will be critical to meeting the growing demand.



How to Trade the Next AI Bull Run



While the entire technology sector has benefited from AI enthusiasm, investors should consider multiple approaches to capture this trend, from broad market exposure to targeted sector investments. Here's a strategic approach to positioning your portfolio:



1) Broad Technology ETFs: For investors seeking lower-risk exposure to the AI trend, broad technology ETFs offer diversified participation in the sector's growth. These funds provide exposure to both AI leaders and companies adapting AI into their operations, while limiting single-stock risk. Look for ETFs with significant holdings in AI-focused companies and reasonable expense ratios.



2) Magnificent Seven Stocks: The Magnificent Seven (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla) represent the forefront of AI innovation and implementation. These companies combine massive R&D budgets, vast data resources, and strong AI talent pools, making them well-positioned to benefit from AI advancement.



3) Semiconductor Leaders: The unprecedented demand for AI chips has created a sustained growth opportunity in the semiconductor space. Focus on companies with proven AI chip capabilities, those developing next-generation solutions and the leading chip foundries. Another avenue to explore is the developers of custom silicon solutions for hyperscalers, as they represent an emerging opportunity in the space. The market for AI chips is expected to grow exponentially as models like o3 become more sophisticated and widespread.



4) Data Center Infrastructure: Data center REITs and infrastructure providers offer a more stable way to invest in AI growth. These companies generate steady cash flows through long-term contracts while benefiting from the secular growth in AI computing demands. Pay particular attention to companies with strategic locations and strong relationships with major tech players.



5) Power and Energy Solutions: The enormous energy demands of AI infrastructure are creating compelling investment opportunities across the power generation and utilities sector. Nuclear power utilities stand out as particularly attractive investments, given their ability to provide the consistent, high-volume power output required for AI operations. Companies operating existing nuclear fleets and developing next-generation reactors are well-positioned to benefit from the surge in data center power demands. Major utility companies with significant nuclear assets in their generation portfolio deserve special attention, as they combine stable dividend yields with growth potential tied to AI infrastructure expansion.



Natural gas has emerged as another leading solution for powering AI infrastructure, driven by its reliability, abundance, and growing political support. The current presidential administration's push for expanding natural gas infrastructure aligns perfectly with the industry's growing power needs. This policy tailwind, combined with natural gas's ability to rapidly scale power generation, makes companies throughout the natural gas value chain attractive investment opportunities – from producers and pipeline operators to utilities with significant natural gas generation capacity.



The AI Boom Will Continue to Push Stocks Higher



The current AI infrastructure buildout represents a fundamental reshaping of the global economy that will drive stock market gains for years to come. The projected $300 billion in AI infrastructure spending by major tech companies this year alone rivals government stimulus packages in scale, creating powerful economic ripple effects across multiple sectors. This massive private investment will accelerate job creation, boost demand for raw materials, and spawn entirely new supporting industries.



The AI boom has become self-reinforcing as companies across all sectors are forced to invest in AI capabilities to remain competitive. Early adopters are already seeing productivity gains, compelling their competitors to match or exceed these investments. This competitive dynamic ensures sustained capital flows into AI infrastructure, regardless of broader market conditions.



Moreover, the strategic importance of AI has sparked an intensifying global race for technological supremacy. This competition between nations will continue driving innovation and investment, providing a long-term tailwind for AI-focused stocks. In the current phase of the AI revolution, the clearest investment opportunities are in companies building and maintaining the critical infrastructure – semiconductor manufacturers, data center operators, and power infrastructure firms. While picking winners among AI application developers remains more challenging at this stage, the next phase of the AI boom will produce standout companies that successfully monetize AI applications across various industries.



