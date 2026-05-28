"AI" Already Shifted the Manufacturing Landscape

Here’s something to consider… The swift rise of “AI” has already shifted the manufacturing landscape.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, says that structural shift has major implications, for jobs, for products, and of course, for stocks.

1. How is “AI” shifting the U.S. manufacturing landscape?

2. Is this evidenced in specific economic data?

3. Should we be concerned by this?

4. So, because of this, what is the current state of manufacturing here?

5. What about the manufacturing labor force?

6. What does this do to the outlook for growth in manufacturing?

7. Then, the bottom line seems to be the manufacturing sector is technologically advanced. Is there a reason for optimism going forward?

8. What about U.S. manufacturing vs global manufacturing?

9. How does this impact manufacturing stocks, especially in light of the fact that in Q1-2026, 50% of S&P500 earnings growth comes from two supply-constrained “AI” chip companies: Nvidia and Micron?

10. Let’s take a closer look at those two chip companies, Nvidia NVDA, especially as it took the earnings spotlight this earnings season and Micron MU and we’ll add in leading technology company ABB ABBNY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the shifting U.S. manufacturing landscape. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.