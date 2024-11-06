Ahold Delhaize Reports Solid Q3 2024 Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. ( (ADRNY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. presented to its investors.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. is a prominent global food retail company, operating in both supermarkets and e-commerce, with a presence primarily in the United States and Europe. In its Q3 2024 earnings report, Ahold Delhaize showcased a solid performance, maintaining its strategic focus on customer needs and community support while announcing a €1 billion share buyback for 2025. The company’s net sales reached €22 billion, marking a 1.0% increase at constant exchange rates, driven by growth in its omnichannel infrastructure and digital loyalty programs. Notable financial metrics include a 3.9% underlying operating margin and a 7.0% rise in diluted underlying EPS to €0.62. The company faced some challenges such as store closures and the cessation of tobacco sales in Europe, but maintained stable performance in the U.S. Looking forward, Ahold Delhaize reiterates its 2024 outlook with expectations of achieving an underlying operating margin of 4.0% or higher and sustaining its robust investment strategy in store networks and omnichannel capabilities.

