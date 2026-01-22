Ahead of Logitech (LOGI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech (LOGI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Logitech metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Pointing Devices' to reach $237.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos' will likely reach $259.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Webcams' to come in at $87.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Headsets' stands at $46.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Video Collaboration' will reach $186.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Gaming' will reach $479.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $32.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Tablet Accessories' should come in at $81.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Logitech have experienced a change of -12.5% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LOGI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.