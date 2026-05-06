Ahead of HubSpot (HUBS) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, HubSpot (HUBS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 38.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $866.74 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HubSpot metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription' at $844.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other' should arrive at $18.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Customers' reaching 298,332 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 258,258 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' stands at $11541.53 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11038.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' to come in at $731.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $608.37 million.

Over the past month, shares of HubSpot have returned +8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, HUBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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