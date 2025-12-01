Ahead of DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that DocuSign (DOCU) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $806.13 million, increasing 6.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some DocuSign metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional services and other' will reach $17.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $788.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP billings' at $791.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $752.31 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Customers' will reach 1.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Enterprise & Commercial Customers' will likely reach 275.08 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 256.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' stands at $652.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $619.11 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit' should arrive at -$0.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of DocuSign have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOCU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.