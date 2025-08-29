Ahead of DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from DocuSign (DOCU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, indicating a decline of 13.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $778.96 million, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DocuSign metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Professional services and other' will likely reach $17.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $761.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP billings' reaching $762.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $724.51 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Customers' should arrive at 1.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.60 million.

Analysts expect 'Enterprise & Commercial Customers' to come in at 276.10 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 253.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' should come in at $631.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $604.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

DocuSign shares have witnessed a change of -0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOCU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.