AgriFORCE Highlights Strategic Collaborations and Sustainability Commitments at Bitcoin 2025 Conference

AgriFORCE developed strategic partnerships at Bitcoin 2025 to enhance sustainable digital infrastructure and expand its market presence.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. highlighted its successful participation at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, emphasizing its commitment to advancing sustainable digital infrastructure. The company established stronger relationships with utility operators and energy-focused technology providers, initiating collaborative efforts aimed at improving grid efficiency for Bitcoin mining. Institutional interest in AgriFORCE's infrastructure-token model was notable, leading to further discussions with potential investors. CEO Jolie Kahn participated in initiatives promoting diversity in energy, reinforcing the company's dedication to sustainability. Looking ahead, AgriFORCE is accelerating pilot projects in Alberta and the U.S. Southeast and will engage in additional events to expand capital and awareness around its innovative solutions.

Potential Positives

AgriFORCE strengthened relationships with leading utility operators and technology providers, indicating potential for future collaborations and enhanced operational efficiency.

The Company received positive feedback from institutional investors regarding its hybrid infrastructure-token model, suggesting increased interest in funding and support for its initiatives.

AgriFORCE's participation in media segments and discussions around sustainability and inclusion positions the company as a thought leader in the digital energy space.

The announcement of two pilot deployments planned for Q3 2025 showcases AgriFORCE's commitment to executing its roadmap and advancing its business strategy.

Potential Negatives

Despite positive feedback from investors, the press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties that could lead to results differing materially from expectations.

The company does not provide specific metrics or data to substantiate claims of strengthened ecosystem relationships or anticipated outcomes from pilot deployments, which may raise questions about the credibility of their initiatives.

There is a lack of concrete evidence presented regarding the financial aspects or success of the partnerships and projects mentioned, potentially leaving stakeholders with insufficient information to assess the company's future viability.

FAQ

What were the key takeaways from Bitcoin 2025 for AgriFORCE?

AgriFORCE strengthened relationships with utility operators and initiated co-development dialogues for sustainable digital infrastructure projects.

How does AgriFORCE plan to enhance its sustainable initiatives?

The company is fast-tracking pilot deployments focusing on grid optimization and sustainable land use, particularly in Alberta and the U.S. Southeast.

What is AgriFORCE's role in digital energy futures?

AgriFORCE is pioneering innovation at the intersection of agriculture, clean energy, and digital infrastructure through its TerraHash Digital™ division.

How is AgriFORCE promoting diversity in the energy tech sector?

CEO Jolie Kahn participated in the “Women in Bitcoin” initiative to promote inclusive leadership in digital infrastructure development.

What future events is AgriFORCE participating in?

AgriFORCE will engage in the North American Blockchain Summit and conduct an investor roadshow across major cities for outreach.

$AGRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AGRI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Three Days of Collaboration Reinforce AgriFORCE’s Role in Grid-Efficient Mining and Digital Energy Futures









Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Following an impactful presence at Bitcoin 2025, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI) is pleased to share key takeaways, strategic insights, and next steps in its mission to accelerate sustainable digital infrastructure development.







Key Takeaways from Bitcoin 2025









Strengthened Ecosystem Relationships







AgriFORCE leveraged the Las Vegas conference to deepen relationships with leading utility operators, modular data center OEMs, and energy-integrated hosting platforms. Notably, the Company initiated co-development dialogues with North American natural gas aggregators and advanced load-balancing software providers focused on dynamic mining-to-grid orchestration. These new synergies are expected to streamline future deployment of TerraHash Digital



™



sites across underutilized energy corridors.







Investor and Analyst Interest







Institutional engagement was a standout theme. The AgriFORCE team met with multiple hedge funds and digital asset infrastructure allocators, receiving positive feedback on its hybrid infrastructure-token model. Several follow-up discussions are already scheduled with investors seeking access to sustainable compute yields and inflation-hedged hard asset exposure.







Media & Thought Leadership Coverage







AgriFORCE and CEO Jolie Kahn were featured in multiple media segments during the event, including a panel highlight in



Mining Disrupted Weekly



and an interview with



The Hashcast



, focusing on AgriFORCE’s dual-role in regenerative energy systems and high-efficiency compute. Community influencers on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) amplified the Company’s message around the convergence of agricultural innovation and decentralized infrastructure.







Reaffirmed Commitment to Sustainability & Inclusion







As part of the “Women in Bitcoin” initiative at the conference, Ms. Kahn participated in roundtable sessions promoting inclusive leadership in digital infrastructure. AgriFORCE reaffirmed its commitment to advancing diversity in energy tech, while scaling initiatives that tie grid optimization to sustainable land and food systems.







Next Steps









Roadmap Execution







Based on insights and partnerships from Bitcoin 2025, AgriFORCE is fast-tracking two pilot deployments in Q3 2025—one in a legacy agricultural zone with stranded power in Alberta, and another in the U.S. Southeast focused on dual-output (mining + agtech) capacity. The Company is also finalizing its token economics upgrade, aligning with Solana for scalable validator integration.







Q2/Q3 Engagements







AgriFORCE will continue momentum through a series of strategic engagements including its June participation in the North American Blockchain Summit and a targeted investor roadshow spanning New York, Toronto, and Dubai. These efforts aim to broaden global awareness and attract aligned capital to its infrastructure pipeline.







Follow-Up Availability







AgriFORCE invites stakeholders, utilities, tech partners, and investors to schedule one-on-one briefings to explore partnership opportunities, joint ventures, or site-specific development alignments.







Quote from CEO Jolie Kahn:







“Our time at Bitcoin 2025 confirmed that the future of mining lies at the intersection of grid intelligence, sustainability, and global collaboration. AgriFORCE is proud to be at the center of that movement,” said Ms. Kahn. “We are energized by the relationships we’ve formed and the work ahead.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-driven technology company pioneering innovation at the intersection of agriculture, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital



™



division, the Company is building high-performance Bitcoin mining campuses with dual-purpose utility—supporting decentralized compute networks while enabling clean energy reuse and sustainable food production.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected operational capabilities, project development, and financial or environmental impacts. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those beyond the Company’s control, and may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors” in Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. AgriFORCE undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements due to new information or future developments.







