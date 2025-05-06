AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. Successfully Mines Over Five Bitcoin in Six Months, Enhancing Digital Asset Operations

AgriForce Growing Systems has mined over five Bitcoin, advancing operations in Alberta and Ohio, and plans further expansions.

AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. announced that as of May 6, 2025, it has successfully mined over five Bitcoin from its operations in Alberta and Ohio, generating nearly $500,000 in revenue in less than six months. The company is working on deploying an additional 500 ASIC miners in Ohio to enhance its operations further. This achievement demonstrates AgriForce's efficient infrastructure and ability to quickly mobilize resources, which positions the company well in the North American digital asset market. CEO Jolie Kahn highlighted the team's effective execution in establishing high-performance mining sites, emphasizing the company's ongoing growth strategy and ambitions to reach a one exahash target by Q1 2026.

AgriForce has successfully mined over five Bitcoin within less than six months of initiating its digital asset mining operations, showcasing rapid operational effectiveness.

The company has generated nearly $500,000 in Bitcoin, indicating a strong revenue flow from its newly established mining operations.

AgriForce plans to deploy an additional 500 ASIC miners, which will enhance its capacity and optimize operations further, demonstrating commitment to growth and scaling.

The achievement positions AgriForce as an emerging player in the North American digital asset landscape, with a credible path toward its ambitious target of one exahash by Q1 2026.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on Bitcoin mining, which is associated with market volatility and regulatory risks that could impact financial stability.

Forward-looking statements caution that actual results may differ materially from projections, indicating a lack of certainty in future performance.

The acknowledgment of inherent risks and uncertainties in achieving future targets may create investor skepticism regarding the company's plans and stability.

What recent achievement did AgriForce announce regarding Bitcoin mining?

AgriForce announced it has mined over five Bitcoin from operations in Alberta and Ohio within six months.

How much revenue has AgriForce generated from Bitcoin mining?

The company has generated nearly $500,000 worth of Bitcoin from its mining activities.

What future plans does AgriForce have for its Bitcoin mining operations?

AgriForce plans to deploy 500 additional ASIC miners in Ohio and aims for one exahash target by Q1 2026.

What is the significance of the Bitcoin mined by AgriForce?

The mining achievement showcases AgriForce's rapid deployment and operational efficiency in the digital asset landscape.

How does AgriForce plan to continue its growth in the digital asset space?

The company plans to leverage its energy-efficient infrastructure and acquisition strategy for scalable mining operations across North America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AGRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $AGRI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company focused on agricultural and digital energy innovation, is pleased to announce that as of May 6, 2025, it has mined over five Bitcoin from its digital asset mining operations in Alberta and Ohio.





In less than six months, AGRIForce has advanced from zero Bitcoin holdings to fully energized operations across three sites totaling six megawatts of installed capacity and has generated nearly $500,000 worth of Bitcoin. The Company is currently finalizing the deployment of 500 additional ASIC miners in Ohio, expected to be fully operational by the end of next week, marking a critical step toward site optimization.









Mining five Bitcoin in under six months is a significant achievement for the Company, demonstrating rapid deployment capabilities as well as operational efficiency. At current market prices, the revenue generated from five BTC is meaningful in terms of not only dollar amount, but also in terms of our ability to almost immediately generate revenue from acquired assets. We have demonstrated our ability to mobilize quickly which validates our efficient infrastructure, successful negotiation of favorable power purchase pricing and utilization of performing equipment. This milestone also presents a tangible benchmark for investors, showcasing our ability to convert capital investment into digital asset production. More significantly, we have confirmed that we are on a credible path toward our near term Q1 2026 one exahash target, reinforcing our position as an emerging player in the North American digital asset landscape.





“We’re proud of the team’s execution in building out and energizing three high-performance sites in a compressed timeline,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AGRIForce. “This milestone demonstrates our ability to scale infrastructure rapidly while generating consistent Bitcoin output and positions us strongly for continued growth. Our current strategy is working, and fueled and inspired by this initial success, we plan to continue our acquisition strategy to one exahash and beyond, leveraging our energy-efficient infrastructure and modular deployment strategy to build scalable, high-yield mining operations across North America.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Period Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.





For Further Information, Please Contact: Investor Relations, 1-561-717-1742





