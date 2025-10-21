Agree Realty Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $50.26 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $42.52 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $183.22 million from $154.33 million last year.

Agree Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.26 Mln. vs. $42.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $183.22 Mln vs. $154.33 Mln last year.

