Agree Realty Corp. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $60.19 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $45.13 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $200.80 million from $169.16 million last year.

Agree Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.19 Mln. vs. $45.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $200.80 Mln vs. $169.16 Mln last year.

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