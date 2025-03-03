Is Agora (API) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 291 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for API's full-year earnings has moved 600% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, API has moved about 36.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. This means that Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Sezzle Inc. (SEZL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.9%.

For Sezzle Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 152 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.2% so far this year, so API is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sezzle Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.8%.

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR and Sezzle Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.