Is Agora (API) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for API's full-year earnings has moved 54.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, API has returned 12.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 9.5% on average. As we can see, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

V2X (VVX) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.2%.

In V2X's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 109 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, meaning that API is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. V2X is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR and V2X. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

