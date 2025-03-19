Agnico Eagle Mines Wraps Up Acquisition of 100% of O3 Mining

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and O3 Mining Inc. have jointly announced that the former has successfully closed the acquisition of all of O3 Mining's outstanding common shares through the amalgamation of O3 Mining and Agnico Eagle Abitibi Acquisition Corp., AEM’s wholly-owned subsidiary. As a result, O3 Mining is now a fully owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle.



The amalgamation marked the subsequent acquisition transaction contemplated in Agnico Eagle's board-backed buyout offer for O3 Mining. As part of the amalgamation, O3 Mining stockholders, excluding Agnico Eagle, will receive $1.67 in cash for each common share.



Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 89.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 46.9% growth.



In 2025, the company anticipates producing 3.3-3.5 million ounces of gold. AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce be in the range of $915-$965 and AISC per ounce to be between $1,250 and $1,300. Excluding capitalized exploration, the projected capital expenditures for 2025 are between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion.

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, ArcelorMittal MT and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 178.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal's current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in one, with the average earnings surprise being 4.11%. The company's shares have rallied 21.8% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA's shares have gained 3.4% over the past year.





