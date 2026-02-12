Markets
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.526 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $509.25 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $1.353 billion or $2.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.3% to $3.563 billion from $2.223 billion last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.526 Bln. vs. $509.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.04 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.563 Bln vs. $2.223 Bln last year.

