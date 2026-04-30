Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.69 billion, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $814.73 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $3.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 66.3% to $4.09 billion from $2.46 billion last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.69 Bln. vs. $814.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.38 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.09 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.

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