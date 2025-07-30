Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.068 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $472.02 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.6% to $2.816 billion from $2.076 billion last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.068 Bln. vs. $472.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $2.816 Bln vs. $2.076 Bln last year.

