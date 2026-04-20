Markets
AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines To Acquire Aurion

April 20, 2026 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aurion Resources (AU.V) has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO, AEM) has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aurion, other than the Aurion shares currently held by Agnico Eagle, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement. Upon closing of the transaction, it is expected that the Aurion shares will be delisted from the TSXV. Holders of Aurion shares will receive C$2.60 per Aurion share payable in cash, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately C$481 million on a fully-diluted basis.

Agnico Eagle currently owns approximately 11.1 million Aurion shares and approximately 5.5 million Aurion warrants that it intends to exercise prior to the Special Meeting. Following the exercise of the Aurion warrants, Agnico Eagle will hold an aggregate of 16.6 million Aurion shares representing approximately 9.9% of the Aurion shares outstanding on a non-diluted basis.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Agnico Eagle Mines shares are down 0.98 percent to $217.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.